Duodenoscope Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Duodenoscope is a flexible, reusable, illuminated tubes that are used to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal ailments of pancreas and bile ducts. Duodenoscopes are inserted through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top portion of the small intestine called the duodenum. They are used during a potentially life-saving surgery called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). Duodenoscopes are used as a minimally invasive technique to drain fluids from pancreatic and biliary ducts. They play a vital role in diagnosing and treating severe, often lethal diseases. Also, these are multipart instruments with more complex working parts than conventional endoscopes. This makes it susceptible to carry infections from one patient to another if not cleaned and disinfected properly.

The duodenoscope market is driving due to the increase in prevalence of various gastrointestinal conditions such as pancreatic and bile duct cancer tumors. However, increase in number of duodenoscope related multidrug-resistant bacterial infections such as E. coli and Klebsiella, and the resultant product recall restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements to make duodenoscope more applicable for healthcare are anticipated to drive the market in the near future.

The duodenoscope market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as flexible video duodenoscope and flexible non-video duodenoscope. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as diagnostic duodenoscope and treatment duodenoscope.

