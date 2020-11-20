Schäuble has legal consequences checked after disruptions

Berlin (dpa) – Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) is considering legal action against those involved after the disturbances caused by visitors on the sidelines of the debate on the infection protection law.

He asked the administration “to examine all legal possibilities to take action against the authors and those who gave them access to Bundestag property,” Schäuble wrote in a letter to all deputies. It is available from the German News Agency in Berlin.

During the Bundestag debate on Wednesday, delegates were harassed, filmed and insulted by visitors in the corridors of the Reichstag building. This happened, among others, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and FDP national politician Konstantin Kuhle. A security report from the Bundestag police shows that the four visitors were invited by the three AfD deputies Udo Hemmelgarn, Petr Bystron and Hansjörg Müller.

Schäuble called the event a “serious incident” and wrote: “You have triggered a variety of fears and fears among colleagues and employees and can create an atmosphere that precludes free and open discussion. We cannot allow this in the German Bundestag. “

Today the Bundestag will deal with the incidents within an hour. It was requested by the CDU / CSU and the SPD. “We cannot just go on the agenda,” SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich told the newspapers of the Funke media group. At the present time, it must be clear that “we are ready and able to protect our democracy and our parliamentary work”. Bundestag Deputy President Petra Pau (left) told Funke-Blätter: “I consider the way in which the integrity of the Bundestag and parliamentarians has been attacked to be an unprecedented process.” All criminal law options should be considered and, if necessary, applied.

According to its first parliamentary director general Marco Buschmann, the FDP parliamentary group is checking whether a criminal complaint against the host AfD deputies is possible. “The AfD is abusing the Bundestag to scorn parliamentarism and liberal democracy. It is one of its strategic concerns to render our democratic institutions inoperative. “Their behavior has now reached an outrageous new quality.“ This outrageous violation of the taboo is not an insignificant offense, ”Buschmann said.

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) told “Passauer Neue Presse”: “It was an attack on parliament”. In 30 years as a parliamentarian, he had seen nothing like it. “We are examining whether we can not also sanction members of the Bundestag who willfully violate house rules”, said Kubicki of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

AfD MP Kay Gottschalk spoke of “unsightly photos”. “I think that the parliamentary group will continue education in the long term, we must do it too”, he declared Thursday evening in the “heute-journal” of the ZDF. A special meeting of the parliamentary group is already scheduled for the morning. He also recalled an incident in July when supporters of the environmental protection movement Extinction Rebellion in the Bundestag threw leaflets in the Western lobby. “I’m not interested in justifying anything here, but I also need to take a close look at other processes that we have already put in place,” Gottschalk said.

AfD MP Hansjörg Müller, mentioned in the Bundestag police report, said Thursday evening that he had not introduced troublemakers into the Bundestag. He had invited registered guests to the Bundestag, “who of course adhered to the rules”. “When they entered, a blogger without my knowledge also gained access to my office, which I only discovered on the evening of November 19,” he said. “This blogger hasn’t approached anyone aggressively.”

The chairmen of the AfD parliamentary groups, Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland, declared in view of the videotaped harassment of Altmaier: “We regret the unacceptable behavior. At no time has the AfD parliamentary group invited guests to the Bundestag with the aim of disrupting the parliamentary process or preventing parliamentarians from exercising their mandate. “

CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak referred to a “taboo breach”: “AfD deputies have introduced troublemakers into the house in order to intimidate and expose politicians,” he said. he told “Zeit Online”. “Once again, it becomes clear: the AfD does not accept parliamentary rules. These people have nothing but contempt for our parliamentary democracy. He called for a ‘uprising of the honest’. ‘All democratic parties must unite. Together we must prevent hatred and unrest from determining the election year 2021.’