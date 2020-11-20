Refrigerated Warehousing Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027 | Americold, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC., Preferred Freezer Services

“Refrigerated Warehousing Market by 2020-2027” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Refrigerated Warehousing Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio and investment ideas.

to Avail deep insights of Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2017-2019), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2017-2019) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Americold, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC., Preferred Freezer Services, John Swire & Sons Ltd., AGRO Merchants Group, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Nterstate Cold Storage Inc., Burris Logistics, Frialsa Frigoríficos S.A. de C.V., HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO. A B Oxford Cold Storage Co. Pty Ltd, VersaCold Logistics Services, Congebec, Hanson Logistics, Snowman Logistics, Berkshire Transportation Inc., and CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE, among other domestic and global players.

Refrigerated warehousing market is expected to grow at a USD 30.2 billion at a growth rate of 10.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Warehouses are commercial buildings essentially utilized for storage of goods, by importers, exporters, manufacturers, customs, wholesalers etc. They are normally huge plain structures situated in industrial areas of cities.

Market Analysis and Insights

Refrigerated warehouse are extraordinary sorts of warehouse; wherein short lived products and products are put away under explicit temperature for most part under zero temperatures. Rising demand for frozen food products among people in developed and some developing countries is a major factor driving the growth of the market. With the increase of innovations in the market such as freight tracking, transportation has also been major factor of growth.

Technology has been an important factor in the refrigerated warehousing market because of the innovation of blast freezing. Blast freezing is the most innovative method for freezing seafood, meat, fruits and vegetables. It ensures increased control and protection from bacteria, preserves the nutrients and is most cost-effective method. However, with the high maintenance and operating cost of the warehouse will be a challenge to overcome for the market.

Refrigerated Warehousing MARKET Segmentation:

By Temperature (Chilled, Frozen),

Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Milk and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood, Food and Beverages),

Technology (PLC (Programmable Logic Controller),

Evaporation Cooling, Vapour Freezing and Blast Freezing)

To comprehend Refrigerated Warehousing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Refrigerated Warehousing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refrigerated Warehousingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Refrigerated Warehousing Manufacturers

Refrigerated Warehousing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Refrigerated Warehousing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

