Reduced Fat Butter Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2026 | Ornua; Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Arla Foods amba; Agral S.A

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Ornua; Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Arla Foods amba; Agral S.A.; Upfield; Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.; Saputo Inc.; GCMMF; zyduswellness; Morrisons Ltd; Connacht Gold; ELVIR SAS; Finlandia Cheese, Inc.; Goodman Fielder among others.

Global reduced fat butter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1210.50 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing shift of consumer preferences to consume a healthier and balanced nutritional diet.

Drivers and Restraints of the Reduced Fat Butter market

Enhanced health benefits such as better nutritional content with low amounts of fat is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular disorder, diabetic and other chronic disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of low-fat cooking ingredients from a number of food service chains is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of various different low-fat alternatives preferred over butter is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of this product variant across a number of different distribution channels is restricting this market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Ornua; Land O’Lakes, Inc.; Arla Foods amba; Agral S.A.; Upfield; Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.; Saputo Inc.; GCMMF; zyduswellness; Morrisons Ltd; Connacht Gold; ELVIR SAS; Finlandia Cheese, Inc.; Goodman Fielder among others.

In January 2019, “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” announced the launch of their brand campaign for the year 2019, “Spread No Drama”. The campaign is aimed at simplifying the process of deciding what to include in the diets of individuals. The campaign aims to provide tastier and healthier alternatives to various consumers

Reduced Fat Butter MARKET Segmentation:

By Type

Salted

Unsalted

By Form

Spreadable

Non-Spreadable

By Shape

Block

Sticks

By Fat Content

15-40% Fat Content

41-60% Fat Content

By Packaging

Plastic Tubs

Carton Packs

Bulk

By Application

Household/Residential

Commercial

By End-User

Household

Food Service Industry

Food Industry

By Distribution Channel

Direct/B2B Store-Based Online

Indirect/B2C Supermarkets Hypermarkets Discount Stores Convenience Stores Mom & Pop Shop Online Others



To comprehend Reduced Fat Butter market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Reduced Fat Butter market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Reduced Fat Butterare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

