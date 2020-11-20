Beckert intrepid after string of speed skating cancellations

Berlin (dpa) – Even the cancellation of the planned World Cup in Beijing due to the corona pandemic cannot shock Patrick Beckert.

“I’m grateful that I can train without major restrictions,” said the Erfurt native, 30, who is one of the few hopes among German speed skaters for an Olympic medal in Beijing in 2022. ” I am always positive and accept what I cannot change, ”the 10,000-meter World Cup triple-third told the German news agency.

Together with his brother Pedro, he runs his daily training program on the ice rink in Erfurt. “The only thing that is different from normal is that I am not going around the world for the World Cups,” said the Thuringian of the difficult situation without a race. All of this year’s World Cups had already been called off weeks ago, including recently the Olympic test in China in February.

The only hope for international races at the moment is the European Championship in Heerenveen on 16./17. January and two international single distance races the following two weekends at the same location. A bubble with the strictest hygiene requirements and top-level athletes commuting exclusively between Thialf Hall and the hotel is planned in Friesland. “Health is essential. For me it’s important that I’m in great shape when the World Cup was originally held in February – so I know: I’m on my way to the Olympics, ”Beckert stressed.