Emerging Trends: Protein Expression Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2027

The emergency of COVID-19 has a significant effect on the global protein expression market. Reagents segment generated for prominent market size in the previous years and research application is expected to generate major revenue in the coming years. Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in the global market during the projected years. The major players are adopting several growth tactics to increase their market share in the overall market.

This coronavirus outbreak has positive impact on the global protein expression market and is expected to experience a significant growth in the coming years. During the pandemic period, many researchers are focusing on various research activities to find effective treatment method for the corona virus through monitoring of protein cell behavior in the affected people. They suggested that, novel coronavirus have a long term effect on the both females and males reproductive function, this can be monitored through protein expression processes.

This factor is significantly driving the market. Moreover, several government bodies are taking several initiatives to support the businesses during this time of crisis. For instance, in recent times, government of China has released new grants to help the emerging industries to survive in the emergency time. According to this scheme, the government has increased the development activities of emerging sectors including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, internet of things and industrial internet. Also, this scheme further supports strengthen the advancements in the areas such as life sciences, healthcare, pharmaceutical and telemedicine product developments. During this unexpected situation, we are offering to market players in the understanding the impact of COVID19 on the protein expression market.

As per new study conducted by Research Dive, the global protein expression market is anticipated to reach up to $5.0 million by 2027.

The global market has been segmented into product, application and region. This study delivers completed insights about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players in the global market.

Factors affecting the market growth

As per our analysts, increasing demand for protein based medicines along with continuous growth in R&D activities in protein expression processes are projected to drive the market growth in the forecast years. However, high cost associated with the protein expression processes is expected to limit the growth of the market.

Reagents product accounted for significant market share in the previous years

The global protein expression market has been segmented on the basis of product into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. In these, reagent product held the highest revenue share in the previous years and is projected to remain its rise in the market size during the estimated timeframe. Extensive utilization of reagents in the protein expression process and they have various application in the medicines production, research activities and many other application are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast years. Services segment is expected to rise at a fastest rate and is estimated to generate significant revenue by the end of 2027. Growing trend for services segment for customization and personalization of protein expression services is expected to boost the market size in the forecast time.

Research segment is expected to be most lucrative in the coming years

Based on application, the global market is classified into therapeutic, industrial and research. Among these, therapeutic segment generated for evident protein expression market size in 2019 and is expected to continue its growth throughout the forecast years. This dominance is attributed to wide utilization of protein expression in the therapeutic application and increasing acceptance of therapeutic protein medicines over conventional medicines. Along with, Research application will experience a significant growth and is expected to be the most lucrative in the coming years. Growing government investments on research activities along with increasing trend for personalized and customized manufacturing of medicines are projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Protein expression market, Regional analysis

North America accounted for highest protein expression market share in 2019 and is projected to continue its growth over the global market in the forecast years. This dominance over the global market is attributed to existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure along with presence of large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries across the North America. Besides North America, the market for Asia-Pacific will experience a significant growth in the coming years and is projected to generate a significant growth prospects in the forecast years. This expected growth is majorly due to growing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and upsurge in the application of protein expression are major factors that enhances the market growth in Asia-Pacific market.

• Major market players in the global protein expression market

The major players in the global protein expression market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., Promega Corporation, Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., New England Biolabs and LifeSensors.

