Dispute over EU budget: Merkel seeks solution

Berlin / Brussels (dpa) – After an EU video summit without a breakthrough in the budget dispute with Hungary and Poland, it is now up to Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek a way out.

As EU presidency, Germany will explore all options, the CDU politician said Thursday evening. “We are still at the very beginning.” EU Council President Charles Michel also hopes for a soft solution, but has given no approach.

“The magic of the European Union lies in the fact that it succeeds in finding solutions, even if one supposes that it is not possible”, declared the Belgian after consultation with the heads of state and of government. No one underestimates the gravity of the situation. But there is the will to work very hard in the coming days to resolve the difficulties.

Hungary and Poland had vetoed a central budget decision and plunged the community into crisis. They come up against a new clause reducing funds in the event of certain violations of the rule of law in recipient countries. With his no, the entire 1.8 trillion euro budget is blocked for the next seven years at the moment. This includes 750 billion euros in corona aid, which many EU countries are urgently hoping for.

Michel said he wanted to organize consultations in different formats ahead of the December summit. The German Presidency of the Council of the EU is responsible for the actual negotiations. Merkel did not want to commit to the possibility of finding a solution by Christmas. “This is a very serious problem that we have to solve,” she said.

The new rule of law clause was already approved in principle in July when heads of state and government tied the budget package at a five-day summit. But the wording was very vague at the time. Hungary and Poland complain that the agreements at the time were not properly implemented. The German Presidency of the Council has negotiated the details with the European Parliament.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at least 24 of the 27 countries did not want to miss the solution found – Slovenia had recently shown sympathy for Poland and Hungary. The launch of Corona aid with an agreement between the consenting states excluding Poland and Hungary is currently not under discussion. It would be a “nuclear option,” Rutte said.

The bitter budget conflict has eclipsed the real topic of the three-hour video conference: closer cooperation in the fight against the corona pandemic. Here, the 27 states seem to come together.

The first vaccine could be approved in Europe as early as the second half of December – that’s what Merkel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to information from the European Medicines Agency EMA.

EU countries are also looking for a common line in handling anti-corona measures around the Christmas and New Year holidays. There is a strong will for coordination, Merkel said. This also applies to the use of antigen tests, the quality of which varies considerably. An evaluation by the European Commission should allow mutual recognition of the results.