Asia-Pacific region: Trump wants to counter the influence of China

Kuala Lumpur (dpa) – With his participation in the Asia-Pacific summit, US President Donald Trump wants to counter the growing influence of China in the region.

Trump wants to participate in deliberations of heads of state and government from time to time, as a senior US government official in Washington has confirmed. Due to the corona pandemic, the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Community (APEC) summit, chaired by Malaysia, will be held via video.

It was not clear whether there would be a direct exchange between the elected and incumbent US president and the also participating Chinese state and party leader Xi Jinping. The two last spoke on the phone on March 27, before the pandemic really began. Then Trump praised Xi Jinping: “Great respect!” “China has been through a lot and has developed a good understanding of the virus. We’re working very closely, ”Trump wrote on Twitter of the“ very good conversation ”.

Since then, there has been no radio broadcast. There are also serious tensions over the ongoing trade war, the difficult course from Beijing to Hong Kong, the persecution of the Uyghur minority, and subsequent US sanctions. The relationship between the two largest economies has fallen to its lowest level since the establishment of diplomatic ties four decades ago.

Today, Trump never misses an opportunity to blame China for the “scourge,” the “Chinese virus” – also to distract from his own failures, as critics say. He accuses China of failing to act quickly and inadequately enough against the massive outbreak a year ago in China’s central metropolis of Wuhan. “We must hold the nation to account that unleashed this scourge on the world – China,” Trump told the UN General Assembly in September.

The day before, however, the Chinese president had already appeared confidently before Apec business leaders in Kuala Lumpur, as the most populous country has largely controlled the virus since the summer and today there is no virtually no infections. Chinese authorities have used strict measures, quarantine, contact tracing and strict entry restrictions. “We have achieved great strategic success in the fight against the virus,” Xi Jinping said in his video speech.

China has also managed to revive production and thus regain growth in the first three quarters, Xi Jinping said. With the world in deep recession, China will be the only major economy to grow this year – around 2%. “These hard-won achievements speak volumes about the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy,” said Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are also participating in the Pacific Neighbors Video Summit. Two years ago, Trump only sent Vice President Mike Pence to the meeting, which was seen as a sign of a lack of interest in the region. In 2019, host Chile had to cancel the meeting due to unrest in the country.

The Apec community formed in 1989 represents more than half of the world’s economic output and 39% of the world’s population. Besides China, the United States, Russia and Japan, it also includes South Korea, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea , Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The summit follows less than a week after the conclusion of the world’s largest free trade agreement between China and 14 other Asia-Pacific economies. The “regional and global economic partnership” or RCEP, as the pact is abbreviated, comprises 2.2 billion people and a third of the world’s economic output. In addition to China and the ten states of the Southeast Asian Economic Community, American allies such as Japan, Australia and South Korea are also participating in the free trade pact, the conclusion of which was seen as a success for China.

Trump and Xi Jinping will meet again on Saturday – at the also virtual summit of the group of major industrial nations (G20) chaired by Saudi Arabia. This is the first meeting of heads of state and government from the illustrious G20 group since the outbreak of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel will also participate in the two-day deliberations.