Strong Bundesliga debut – Chemnitz Niners lose to Bamberg

The Chemnitz Niners started the Bundesliga basketball season with a loss. The promoted team lost to Brose Bamberg on Thursday with 86:93 (47:44). Coach Rodrigo Pastore’s side showed good performance over long stretches in their first Premier League game in club history and only had to admit defeat to the favorite in the finals. The Niners’ best pitcher was Terrill Harris with 17 points.

The residents of Chemnitz, who were only able to resume training on Monday due to several cases of corona in the team, had to do without captain Malte Ziegenhagen as well as Luis Figge. After surviving the corona infections, both players were still late for training and could only watch the game from the stands. On the ground, the Pastore team surprised everyone with a confident and focused appearance. The payoff was an early 11: 5 (5th minute) lead.

A hamstring injury to center Filip Stanic midway through the second quarter didn’t bother the Niners either. With a tight lead, the climber entered the break. After a balanced third section, Chemnitz’s team increased the error rate in the last quarter.

Bamberg fell back to 79:70 (35th), but Pastore’s team showed their morale and fought back. Isiaha Mike converted a free kick in 86:87 (38th). In the end, however, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

