Trump lawyers get caught up in conspiracy theories

Washington (AP) – Lawyers for Donald Trump are digging deeper and deeper into conspiracy theories in their attacks on the lost presidential election result. They claim, among other things, that the Democrats manipulated the election with the help of the communists in Venezuela.

They also emphasize the repeatedly refuted claims that the software used in the tally converted President Trump’s votes in favor of his victorious challenger Joe Biden.

At the same time, the Trump side lost in court proceedings in the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona on Thursday alone. In Georgia, Biden’s state election victory is expected to be sealed on Friday with official confirmation of the results. So far, the Trump side has garnered more than 30 slaps in court, with little success. Longtime lawyer and Trump confidante Rudy Giuliani has opened up the prospect of further prosecution.

Biden called Trump’s obstructionist attitude “completely irresponsible.” Its refusal to recognize the result of the November 3 elections harms the reputation of democracy. Regarding Trump’s efforts to undermine the election outcome, Biden said he would make the history books “America’s most irresponsible president.”

At a press conference Thursday, Trump’s legal team also said no evidence could be presented to reporters in view of the ongoing proceedings. In addition, important witnesses did not want to appear before the general public. That didn’t stop Giuliani from saying, “We can’t allow these crooks to steal the elections from Americans. You voted for Donald Trump. You didn’t choose Joe Biden. “All the electoral authorities have so far confirmed that there was no electoral fraud – nor any major errors that could call into question the election result.

Giuliani claimed, however, that he could prove that Trump didn’t actually lose the important state of Pennsylvania, but won it by a margin of 300,000 votes and Michigan by 50,000 votes. Among other things, the ballot papers were scanned several times. Giuliani statement: “I think it’s a logical conclusion that there was a common plan that came directly from the Democratic Party and its candidate.” There was no proof of that either. Giuliani was once a prosecutor himself and later mayor of New York.

Attorney Sydney Powell continued, “What we’re really dealing with here is massive leverage of Communist money on Venezuela, Cuba and presumably China to interfere with our elections.” He also alleged that Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, incorporated back doors into the software used for the vote count. Apparently this was possible because one vote cast for Biden was worth 1.25 votes. The software was only used when scanning ballots. The electoral authorities point out that there is a paper receipt for each vote cast.

Christopher Krebs, recently sacked by Trump and the top government official responsible for securing elections, described the press conference on Twitter as “the most dangerous 1:45 hour television in American history.” “And probably the craziest,” he added.

State results are essential to winning a presidential election. The head of state is not elected directly by the people, but by voters who vote according to the results in their state. According to U.S. media calculations, Democrat Biden has 306 voters behind him, he needs 270 for the presidential election. Trump has 232 voters. Pennsylvania is a particularly valuable state with 20 voters, Georgia 16 votes, and Wisconsin 10.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump side, under the direction of its longtime personal lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani, is calling for a trial, which has been revised for the second time, not to fully confirm the outcome of the state election. Instead, the local parliament – in which Republicans have a majority – should nominate the electorate. The goal: Those elected voters should not vote for election winner Biden on December 14, but for Trump.

In Michigan, Trump has a similar plan. He invited Republican members of the state parliament to join him in the White House. Legal expert Lawrence Tribe warned CNN that such a meeting could be illegal.

The manual review of votes in Georgia is now complete. There, Biden led with around 14,000 votes before the recount began. Now the plus is reduced to 12,284 votes. We expected it already: a few days ago, it was discovered that the electoral commissions of two constituencies under Republican domination had forgotten to include several thousand votes counted in the bill. Responsible Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said no signs of voter fraud had been found. However, Trump can still call for a recount because the gap between the candidates is less than 0.5 percentage point.