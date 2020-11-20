Double Krawietz / Mies missed the ATP Finals semi-finals

There was more to it! Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies missed the climax of another very successful season. At the ATP Finals in London, the German duo are unhappy with the preliminary round. Now is the time to go on vacation, no one knows what will come next.

London (AP) – German Davis Cup doubles Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies narrowly missed the semi-finals of the ATP final.

The two Roland Garros winners had to admit defeat 6: 7 (5: 7), 7: 6 (7: 4), 4:10 and 4:10 against Rajeev Ram of the United States and Briton Joe Salisbury in of the tiebreaker in London. were eliminated in the preliminary round.

In the first round, Krawietz and Mies even allowed two set points, in the end, the end of the German tennis duo was sealed after 2:05. In individual, Alexander Zverev fights Friday (3 p.m. / Sky) against the Serbian Novak Djokovic to progress.

“You should never lose the game,” said Mies disappointed. “Above all, you have to bring home the first set with both set balls. Then we will also win the game, ”said the 30-year-old from Cologne. Although afterwards Krawietz and Mies fought to come back and got the second set. In the deciding match, however, they also had a bit of bad luck in the deciding stages and therefore missed the first German brace to reach the semi-finals of the unofficial Tennis World Cup.

Instead of fighting for a place in the final, the two are now going on vacation. How it will turn out after this is not yet clear. “At the moment, it appears that we are not allowed to travel to Australia until January 1,” Krawietz said.

The original plan was for all players to fly to Australia in mid-December and then, after 14 days in quarantine, play a few pre-Australian Open tournaments starting in early January, which is expected to start on January 18. The Australian government has so far banned this due to the coronavirus pandemic. What the tournament schedule will look like is not yet clear.