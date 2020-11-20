Niners’ Bundesliga debut: there is no air for the Free Press sensation

Bamberg.

As the first game in club history, the Niners Chemnitz’s trip away to Bamberg would have found its way into the club’s chronicle anyway. The fact that the chapter is about strong athletic performance is surprising given the circumstances that accompany it. The newcomer only lost narrowly to big favorites Brose Bamberg with 86:93 (44:47) Thursday night – and that with virtually no preparation.

Niners coach Rodrigo Pastore, who had Corona himself, gave the following lead ahead of the game: “The boys should do their best, play with passion and play together as a team.” The Argentinian was not disappointed. Before the jump-off, all the omens were against the promoted team. Due to the corona cases and associated quarantine, the people of Chemnitz have only been able to complete five training units together in the room in the past four weeks. They hadn’t played a competitive game for eight months, and not a single test match for four weeks. Sporting competition at BBL level is fundamentally not possible under these circumstances – the Niners proved the opposite in Bamberg.

And then there wasn’t just anyone on the other side, but Brose Bamberg. The nine-time champion, who is no longer one of the absolute favorites for the title in the BBL, but has started the season with the aim of reaching the semi-finals. Moreover, unlike the Niners, the Franconians not only had normal preparation behind them, thanks to six competitive matches – three times in the Cup, twice in the Champions League, once in the league – they were in full swing.

Thursday evening, there was nothing to see for a long time in front of the empty Bambergers stands. The Niners started off with a lot of momentum. New signing Marcus Thornton pocketed a three after three minutes, although he suffered a foul. He turned the free throw due into an 11: 5 (4th) lead. Jonas Richter set off fireworks during the BBL first quarter of his career. Born in Chemnitz, he contributed eight points – in the end there were 14 – to the surprising intermediate result 22:21 after ten minutes.

The favorite was in defense against the role’s offensive vortex of Chemnitz. However, the hosts found the holes offensive. Despite the sensational performance of the BBL newcomer, it was “only” with a three-point lead at halftime. The downer for the break: Filip Stanic injured his thigh. After a corona infection, the center – like Dominique Johnson – was only given the green light for an operation at short notice. Now he threatens to fail any longer.

After surviving the infection, Captain Malte Ziegenhagen and Luis Figge have yet to show the required two negative tests and have had to watch. The duo saw how their colleagues continued as in the first pass. However, the Pastore troop slowly ran out of air. Bamberg’s new signing Devon Hall ensured with a three-point throw that the home side entered the final quarter with a 66:63.

Hopes for a surprise have faded: five minutes before the end, the home side was at 79:70. The preliminary decision? No, because the Franks have brought the guests back into the game. Two ball losses through negligence and the Chemnitz team came close to two points (37th). In the Finals, the hosts saved the small lead against the exhausted Niners with a lot of effort over time. “We made a few stupid mistakes at the end, but in general I’m very proud of the boys,” Pastore summed up on a memorable evening from Chemnitz’s point of view.