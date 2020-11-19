Sports

Sergio Ramos sidelined with injury |

rej November 19, 2020

Madrid (AP) – Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid have to do without captain Sergio Ramos for a while.

The center-back suffered a thigh injury in Spain’s 6-0 Nations League victory over Germany. Shortly before halftime, the Spanish international record was replaced.

The capital club did not announce how long the 34-year-old would be away on Thursday. According to media reports, Ramos will miss at least the next three games: in the league at Villarreal and against Alaves as well as in the Champions League at Inter Milan.

rej

Related Articles

Interactive Kiosk Market
November 12, 2020
10

At 9.1% CAGR, Interactive Kiosk Market Expected to Garner $32.51 Billion By 2027 | NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech, Meridian Kiosk, Advanced Kiosks and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

October 27, 2020
28

23 races – outside Germany: Formula 1 is planning an XXL calendar | Free press

November 4, 2020
33

Handball players happy with the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina |

November 19, 2020
2

VfB game: the DFL rejects the request for postponement of Hoffenheim

Close