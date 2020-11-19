Sergio Ramos sidelined with injury

Madrid (AP) – Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid have to do without captain Sergio Ramos for a while.

The center-back suffered a thigh injury in Spain’s 6-0 Nations League victory over Germany. Shortly before halftime, the Spanish international record was replaced.

The capital club did not announce how long the 34-year-old would be away on Thursday. According to media reports, Ramos will miss at least the next three games: in the league at Villarreal and against Alaves as well as in the Champions League at Inter Milan.