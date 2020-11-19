Microsoft Teams on Windows 10 offers a feature to reduce background noise

The software giant is bringing a new feature to its Microsoft Teams application. It was in great demand. This is a reduction in background noise.

Within a few months, the Microsoft Teams application has gained considerable importance at Redmond. The company states that their popularity has literally exploded. For example, it only took 60 days to register the growth normally expected in two years.

The reason is simple, it has to do with the generalization of teleworking. More and more employees are obliged to work remotely for health reasons. Tools like Microsoft Team have become essential for staying productive and keeping in touch with colleagues.

The proliferation of online meetings quickly revealed certain problems and loopholes. Obviously, one of these problems is background noise. This week Microsoft decided to find a solution. It goes through the integration directly into the application of a tool. The group explains

“If your microphone is on during a meeting or team call, background noise around you (wrapping papers, door slamming, dog barking, etc.) can distract others. Teams now offer four modes of noise attenuation to help participants focus better. “”

Microsoft Teams, a new feature only available on Windows

It is important to note that when this option is enabled, it will automatically be applied to future meetings until manually stopped. The four noise reduction modes are

Auto (standard) – The Teams app decides on the best noise suppression based on the local noise. Low – Removes small amounts of persistent background noise, e.g. B. a computer fan or air conditioning. Use this setting to play music. High – suppresses all background noise except speech. Off – Noise reduction is disabled.

Currently, this new option is only available for the team’s Windows client.