Sci-Tech

Microsoft Teams on Windows 10 offers a feature to reduce background noise

rej November 19, 2020

The software giant is bringing a new feature to its Microsoft Teams application. It was in great demand. This is a reduction in background noise.

Within a few months, the Microsoft Teams application has gained considerable importance at Redmond. The company states that their popularity has literally exploded. For example, it only took 60 days to register the growth normally expected in two years.

Microsoft teams

The reason is simple, it has to do with the generalization of teleworking. More and more employees are obliged to work remotely for health reasons. Tools like Microsoft Team have become essential for staying productive and keeping in touch with colleagues.

The proliferation of online meetings quickly revealed certain problems and loopholes. Obviously, one of these problems is background noise. This week Microsoft decided to find a solution. It goes through the integration directly into the application of a tool. The group explains

“If your microphone is on during a meeting or team call, background noise around you (wrapping papers, door slamming, dog barking, etc.) can distract others. Teams now offer four modes of noise attenuation to help participants focus better. “”

Microsoft Teams, a new feature only available on Windows

It is important to note that when this option is enabled, it will automatically be applied to future meetings until manually stopped. The four noise reduction modes are

Auto (standard) – The Teams app decides on the best noise suppression based on the local noise. Low – Removes small amounts of persistent background noise, e.g. B. a computer fan or air conditioning. Use this setting to play music. High – suppresses all background noise except speech. Off – Noise reduction is disabled.

Currently, this new option is only available for the team’s Windows client.

rej

Related Articles

October 19, 2020
5

Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive Cabin Air Filter 2020-2026 with Focusing Key players like Guangzhou Yifeng, OKYIA, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, Baowang, etc

Assisted Reproductive Technologies
November 9, 2020
27

COVID-19 Impact on Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027||A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cook, Genea Limited

October 7, 2020
5

Global Cremation Urns Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025

October 12, 2020
25

Global Construction Demolition Robots Market Report 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis by Global Top Companies | 3D Printhuset / COBOD, 3D Wasp, a Subsidiary of CSP SRL Semplificata, ABB, Acciona

Close