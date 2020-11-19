Cristina Ferreira has already revealed the next challenge for Manuel Luís Goucha

Cláudio Ramos in the morning, Manuel Luís Goucha in the afternoon and other news from TVI

Cristina Ferreira presented a special format this Thursday to reveal how the season will change in 2021.

“O Futuro” came after “Jornal das Oito”.

At 9:37 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, just after “Jornal das Oito”, Cristina Ferreira showed up in the studio in a daring dress with silver sequins (and matching gloves) to present the news on the TVI schedule for 2021.

The “O Futuro” special began with the announcement of the new morning pair. Cláudio Ramos and Maria Botelho Moniz (moved to the studio) will present the new TVI morning show together. “It’s the dream of my life”, began by saying Cláudio Ramos, adding: “I always wanted to do in the morning, I worked for that, that’s what I want to do”. The news had already been brought forward Wednesday, November 18, but the official announcement was promised for tonight.

This means that after 17 years, Manuel Luís Goucha will stop presenting the station’s morning program. “Você na TV” will end up giving birth to a format whose name remains unknown.

“Tell me”, the weekly format of interviews with Portuguese public figures, will have Maria Cerqueira Gomes at the helm, who also replaces Manuel Luís Goucha. On Thursday evening, the presenter confessed to Cristina Ferreira that she dreamed of starting by interviewing Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, the current president of Futebol Clube do Porto.

Sara Sousa Pinto will present a new program that will start at seven in the morning and add information and entertainment – a concept she has called “infotainment” – and will run into the morning of the week, every day until 10 hours. She will be accompanied by a “mystery man” in the presentation.

The future of Fátima Lopes at the station will include the realization of a new format in prime time on weekends. “I’ve been working out for 20 years and I also feel the need to try something different,” said Cristina Ferreira. “I’m really ready to do something like this,” he added, of the new program which promises “to make people happy”.

“Somos Portugal”, TVI’s weekend format, will be “more and more present,” guarantees Cristina Ferreira. To this will be added a novelty: “Portugalando”, directed by Susana Pinto. “We are in a phase where we need Portuguese,” said the presenter. Little is known about this new bet except that it will invite “the locals to cook in the streets”.

“Viva a Vida”, with Helena Coelho and Rúben Rua, promises to return in 2021 more and more “materialized”, guarantees the model. “Querido Mudei a Casa” will also remain on the chain’s grid. “Jornal da Uma” and “Jornal das Oito” will also keep the same articles in 2021.

Pedro Teixeira will continue to lead “a winning format”, in the words of Cristina Ferreira. “Mental Samurai” returns for the year and will count Cláudio Ramos and Manuel Luís Goucha among the participants.

“Amar de Mais” and “Bem me Quer” will continue to be the soap operas of the night. To these is added another bet with a cast full of stars, like Inês Castelo Branco, in the role of a teacher who has left to live in the north of the country – the focus will be between Gerês and Braga – in because of an “Event” in your life. Marina Mota, Pedro Sousa, Patrícia Tavares, Paulo Pires and Diogo Morgado – who revealed in a video call their enthusiasm to participate in this new project, written by André Ramalho – will also be in the cast.

One of the big news was the reveal of a new comic book program that reunites the couple of Marco Horácio and Pedro Fernandes. “Only one house is damaged,” they said, of a format whose name has not yet been released. Broadcasters will be free to create their own content and will be invited with them throughout the broadcasts.

The question that was on everyone’s mind – “So what about Goucha?” – only had an answer when the presentation was nearing the end. “You will change your whole life. After 29 years of waking up at 6 o’clock in the morning, you can spend it at home, ”began by revealing Cristina Ferreira in the conversation with the presenter, who will now move on to the afternoons of TVI. “I thought it would be logical to change the recording,” commented Manuel Luís Goucha. Apparently the program will be different from the morning format, but details are yet to be revealed.

The channel’s new competition will have “a panel of 100 experts standing and applauding the party with one voice.” “All Together Now” will be presented by Cristina Ferreira over the weekend and will invite some of the “most influential people in the industry” to be judges. The format has already enjoyed international success and will debut in 2021 on Portuguese television.

The end of this special still left a mystery in the air. Cristina Ferreira will have another challenge at the station – which will be announced “soon”.