Bayern basketball players submitted to CSKA Moscow

Munich (AP) – FC Bayern Munich basketball players missed the temporary jump to the top of the Euroleague table. Andrea Trinchieri’s team made the breach against CSKA Moscow with 81:89 (39:36).

“We have made too many small mistakes which are exploited by such a strong opponent,” said Bayern’s Paul Zipser after the third defeat of the tenth game in Europe’s top competition.

The Bundesliga team had to contend with the lack of top players Nihad Djedovic. On the other hand, the people of Moscow have also experienced setbacks. Among others, the German professional Johannes Voigtmann was not available for them.

The game was even. Bayern’s biggest advantage was five points (23:18), ZSKA was most clearly ahead with a score of 14: 8. The game was only decided in the final section. The guests continuously broadened their leadership and Munich ran out of air (68: 82/38.). This season, Bayern had already managed to report more often in the fourth quarter. This time around, however, the turnaround didn’t materialize as Bayern allowed too many rebounds in aggregate and lacked oomph on the offense.