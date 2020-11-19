Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Global Assessments Report (2020-2027) | AMAG Pharmaceuticals, ViaCord, Thermo Fisher, Wuxi Apptec, CordLife, Esperite, Reliance Life Sciences, Lifecell, Cryo-Cell

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fuelling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become integral part of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 42.96% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.67%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is valued at 240 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 790 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture.

