Global eClinical Solutions Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2027 Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global eClinical solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

eClinical solutions are comprised of electronic health record, electronic consent forms, integrating eTechnologies, electronic data capture and clinical data management systems. eClinical solutions are helping researchers in end-to-end clinical research process providing solution, through proper management of lengthy clinical research process. Advancement in technology and government initiatives raises the market of eClinical solutions. It helps the clinical research organizations with regulatory document management, team collaboration and management of supply chains, site performance management and reporting which is increasing the demand of eClinical solutions in the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis: Global eClinical Solutions Market

Some of the major players operating in global eClinical solutions market are Parexel International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Veeva Systems, ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions LLC, IBM Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Bioclinica, ArisGlobal, Advarra, Anju Software, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., DATATRAK Int., ICON plc, MasterControl, Inc., MaxisIT, OmniComm Systems, Inc., RESONANCE HEALTH, The Realtime Group, Signant Health, Xybion Corporation among others.

Segmentation: Global eClinical Solutions Market

The global eClinical solutions market is segmented into four notable segments which are product, deployment, clinical trial phase and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic clinical outcome assessment (ECOA), electronic trial master file systems, safety solutions, regulatory information management solutions, clinical data integration platforms and other eClinical solutions. In September 2019, Larry Ellison Chairman and CTO of announced their combined technology named as Oracle Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure. This amalgamation of technology will improve database, analytics, Security, integration, and extensibility capabilities. With, this technology Oracle will able to stabilize its position in cloud application market.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented web-hosted (on-demand) solutions, cloud-based (SaaS) solutions and licensed enterprise (on-premise) solutions. In September 2019, Oracle expanded its platform for utility of customer innovation; this expansion will be a best chance for Oracle, to stabilize itself in front of the customers. With this expansion oracle will able to expand its market.

On the basis clinical trial phase, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. In June 2019, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES acquired the Medidata cloud based services. This acquisition will bring a major technological change in the field of bioinformatics and precision medicine. This acquisition will broaden the product portfolio of both the organization.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital/healthcare provider, contract research organizations (CROS), pharma & biotech organizations, medical device manufacturers, consulting service companies, academic institutes. In September 2019, Parexel International Corporation expanded phase 1 research in Greater China to improve the support level for customers conducting phase-1 research. With this expansion the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.



To comprehend Global eClinical Solutions Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global eClinical Solutions Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Product Launch

In March 2019, ERT Clinical launches India’s first purpose built, product named as SpiroSphere spirometer, which will be use in clinical trial, it will captures research-grade clinical data and will provide better focus on both the data quality and patient. This will lead to clinical trial sponsors to confidently evaluate the efficacy and safety. This will lead to develop the market of ERT Clinical.

In March 2019, ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software, announced the launch of LifeSphere Publishing and LifeSphere EasyDocs, which will be providing prior information about validation and submissions management system to easily plan, publish, Compile and validate regulatory submissions, which will give company a better CTD reporting method.

In February 2019, Anju Software, the leading healthcare technology and analytics platform provider, launched the web-based coding system. This system will give easy way to handle the clinical trial. This software can be used while capturing the data of clinical trial. By this Anju software can add the value to the product, and will expand their market.

EClinical Solutions Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities.

Recent Development in the market

In February 2018, Oracle announced the launch new holistic, unified cloud-based eClinical solution whose aim is to bring quality and safety. This new platform will merge clinical development operations and information in a single environment. The main aim is to bring more drugs to the market in faster way.

In November 2017, Bioclinica, Inc. launched the Bioclinica Clinical Adjudication. This software will enable the independent adjudication of clinical events in association with the regulatory requirements governing clinical trials within all therapeutic areas.

