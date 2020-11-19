Bamberg work victory against newly promoted Chemnitz

Bamberg (dpa) – Brose Bamberg won his home game against the Chemnitz 99ers and celebrated his first win of the new season with a lot of effort.

The Franks prevailed in their own room with 93:86 (44:47), but failed to convince. The guests, who previously had to stay in quarantine for a long time due to some cases of corona, performed surprisingly well. It was only towards the end that the strength of the Saxons weakened – also due to lack of preparation time. The best pitcher in Bamberg was center David Kravish with 26 points, in Chemnitz Terrell Harris got 17 points.

Medi Bayreuth also claimed his first victory of the new season. The Franks won against Telekom Baskets Bonn with 83:77 (38:46) and made up for a ten point deficit in the last quarter. The hosts’ best shot was David Walker with 21 points.