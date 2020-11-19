Sports

Bamberg work victory against newly promoted Chemnitz |

rej November 19, 2020

Bamberg (dpa) – Brose Bamberg won his home game against the Chemnitz 99ers and celebrated his first win of the new season with a lot of effort.

The Franks prevailed in their own room with 93:86 (44:47), but failed to convince. The guests, who previously had to stay in quarantine for a long time due to some cases of corona, performed surprisingly well. It was only towards the end that the strength of the Saxons weakened – also due to lack of preparation time. The best pitcher in Bamberg was center David Kravish with 26 points, in Chemnitz Terrell Harris got 17 points.

Medi Bayreuth also claimed his first victory of the new season. The Franks won against Telekom Baskets Bonn with 83:77 (38:46) and made up for a ten point deficit in the last quarter. The hosts’ best shot was David Walker with 21 points.

rej

Related Articles

Interactive Kiosk Market
November 12, 2020
10

At 9.1% CAGR, Interactive Kiosk Market Expected to Garner $32.51 Billion By 2027 | NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech, Meridian Kiosk, Advanced Kiosks and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

November 8, 2020
4

Empire defeats BDS in Rainbow Six Major Finals in November |

October 29, 2020
8

Poland Reinsurance Market Report- Key trends and Opportunities to 2023 | Warta SA Insurance and Reinsurance Company

November 9, 2020
67

Augmented Reality in Aerospace and Defense Market Report- Lockheed Martin, Scope AR, Elbit Systems, Air France

Close