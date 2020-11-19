Expert: Lübcke’s alleged murderer is guilty

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Stephan Ernst, the alleged murderer of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke, is guilty according to the assessment of psychiatric expert Norbert Leygraf.

In interviews with the accused, he had no evidence of such disturbances, “medico-legal insufficiency” or the influences of addictive substances, the expert said on Thursday when he presented his report to the regional court. Superior of Frankfurt. There is also no sign of disturbance of consciousness. He speculated that Ernst would commit other similar serious crimes if given the chance. This means that there are also safe custody requirements.

When it comes to information about human abysses, Leygraf knows his way: The 67-year-old forensic psychiatrist has been providing expert advice on defendants in criminal cases for decades. He also had nine hours of discussions with Ernst at the Kassel Correctional Facility in January, accompanied the process and took notes there. For the court, the expertise relates mainly to guilt and the question of whether the accused presents a risk which also creates the conditions for possible preventive detention.

Leygraf, with glasses and a short heather gray full beard, has a routine on the witness stand, calmly and deliberately presents his expert opinion. As is often the case, he is sitting in his seat, looking down. At the start of the trial, the question of Ernst’s possible inability to stand trial led to a heated exchange between presiding judge Thomas Sagebiel and Ernst’s defense lawyer Mustafa Kaplan, whom the judge accused of to play games”. “I think you want to prevent the psychiatric expert from being questioned – you won’t be able to do that,” the judge said.

According to his lawyer, Ernst had complained of headaches, exhaustion and difficulty concentrating. These may even be the first symptoms of Covid 19 disease. Before Leygraf explained his report, the doctor examined the accused. “That he is tense is understandable, but I see no indication that he cannot keep up with the general assembly,” he said afterwards.

Many process watchers have probably wondered what kind of person Ernst, who is often petrified in his place during the process, is. Leygraf described the 47-year-old as a “rather reserved loner who has hardly any closer friends”. Outwardly, he seems emotionally cool and not very empathetic. He lived Ernst as always polite and reserved. Often he would only respond after long pauses or inquiries, but then long and elaborate. The information was often very vague. Ernst only showed emotions when it came to the relationship with his father, whom he described in his court admission as violent and unloving.

The report suggests that the accused did not provide real information about his mental life. “At no point during the exploration did the impression of a truly open conversation arise,” he says. “I have the impression that he is not responding spontaneously, but is thinking about how to interpret the answer,” Leygraf said in response to a question from defense attorney for Ernst.

In the expert’s opinion, the few emotional outbursts in the interrogation videos and in court may not have been genuine either. Ernst wiped his eyes several times, but: “I didn’t see any tears,” Leygraf said.

Ernst’s portrayal that he broke away from the xenophobic attitudes of his youth seems dubious, the expert said. Teenager and adolescent, he had already demonstrated his willingness to commit serious crimes on the basis of this conviction. Leygraf stressed that this attitude is deeply rooted in Ernst’s personality. In order to be able to get rid of it, long and intensive individual therapy is required.

German Stephan Ernst, 47, allegedly shot Lübcke on the terrace of his house in June 2019. In addition, Ernst’s former colleague, Markus H., is accused of complicity. They say he influenced Ernst politically. The federal prosecutor’s office assumes a far-right motive for this act.