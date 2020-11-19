If necessary without Poland and Hungary

At the virtual EU summit, state leaders are looking for ways out of the Corona aid fund. What could they look like?

Brussels.

When the cameras of the 27 seats of government were turned on on Thursday evening, EU lawyers in Brussels had been working for three nights. On the table of the 27 heads of state, were various scenarios supposed to indicate a way out of the impasse in which Hungary and Poland had left the community to clash on Monday: out of dissatisfaction with a new rule of law mechanism that would violate fundamental democratic values ​​By punishing the withdrawal of subsidies, the representatives of Warsaw and Hungary had stopped the entire financial package of the Community of 1.8 billion euros. It consists of the expenditure framework for the years 2021 to 2027 of 1.1 trillion euros and the construction fund of 750 billion euros, from which governments have wanted to disburse their aid to companies that have been damaged by the corona crisis.

Until Thursday evening, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in particular, as representative of the Council presidency, which changes every six months, had her hands full to avoid foreseeable damage. Observers reported that she phoned all of her colleagues for hours. Their goal: to change their mind and isolate Hungary. But the heads of state and government only occupied 30 minutes on the subject. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki defended their veto, government circles reported in the evening. There were no accusations or “emotional freaks”. Council President Charles Michel finally ended the discussion in the face of completely hardened fronts and postponed the subject. This matches the line on which EU leaders apparently agreed beforehand.

In Brussels, they are betting that time will also work against the governments of Warsaw and Budapest. After all, Poland could expect around 23 billion euros and Hungary six billion euros from the corona pot. Both states have been hit hard by the pandemic and could use the funds that do not have to be repaid.

Until the next meeting on December 10, the 25 other heads of state and government will discuss with the two colleagues from the East. Two possible solutions to get out of the crisis are possible, the clearest variant of which is called “atomic bomb” in diplomatic jargon. With reference to Article 7 of the EU Treaty, the remaining 25 members are expected to identify the rule of law deficits in the two countries. Then you could withdraw their right to vote in EU bodies. The budgetary framework and the reconstruction fund could be decided in conjunction with the rule of law instrument.

The second variant would be much easier to have. The 25 governments (excluding Poland and Hungary) would enter into a treaty among themselves to secure at least the urgently needed funds from the construction fund. The model has worked for years: the ESM rescue fund, invented during the financial crisis, also operates on this principle. It is still unclear whether this option really stands a chance or was invented as a deterrent.