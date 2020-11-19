Sports

Horst Heldt: Discussion about Löw “not honest” |

November 19, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – After Julian Nagelsmann, Horst Heldt also faced national coach Joachim Löw.

“What is a coaching discussion about now? I can’t do much with it. If you are expelled from a League of Nations that no one interests anyone? “Said the sporting director of Bundesliga football club 1. FC Köln in an interview with” Westdeutsche Zeitung “after the 6-0 loss of the German national team to Spain.

Heldt said that the national team upheaval that Löw announced was good for everyone. “There are always obstacles. But you have decided to do it. Has everyone forgotten this now? I don’t think it’s good. If you are following the path, you must do it consistently. That’s why I don’t think the discussion about Löw is fair, ”said the 50-year-old.

Nagelsmann pleaded for more patience in his relations with the national team and Löw. “I think I read the last positive word on the national team in 2014,” said the RB Leipzig coach. It would be wise to give the young team more time and peace.

Heldt views international friendlies during the corona pandemic critically and as “partially inappropriate”. We must not stop trying to organize competitions. “But what is superfluous should be avoided as much as possible. Why did the national team have this friendly match before the two Nations League games? Heldt asked. DFB-Elf had a test match against the Czech Republic before the duels with Ukraine and Spain.

rej

