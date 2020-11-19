No quick breakthrough in EU budget dispute

Berlin / Brussels (dpa) – After the blockade of the EU budget and Corona economic aid by Hungary and Poland, a video summit on Thursday evening did not provide a solution.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has reported to other heads of state and government because Germany currently chairs the 27 countries. According to information from European circles, Hungary and Poland have reaffirmed their blockade position.

After a short debate, the actual agenda went off without a breakthrough: coordination in the Corona crisis. It was about mutual recognition of corona tests, preparations for vaccinations and a common approach to lift corona restrictions, as announced by EU Council Head Charles Michel. The budget dispute, however, overshadowed this debate.

Hungary and Poland vetoed a central budget decision on Monday. They come up against a new clause reducing funds in the event of certain violations of the rule of law in recipient countries. With his no, the entire 1.8 trillion euro budget is blocked for the next seven years at the moment. This includes 750 billion euros in corona aid, which many EU countries are urgently hoping for.

A video conference is just not the right format to resolve the complex dispute, an EU official said. Council chief Michel had contacted all countries in advance to keep the discussion “under control”. However, the situation is serious. The heavy budget package that was essentially agreed in July must be implemented as quickly as possible.

Germany and other countries have asked Hungary and Poland to give in – so far to no avail. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said Germany was seeking a solution in its role as EU presidency. But this is not done publicly. Maas stressed that many EU states are not ready to make major compromises on the rule of law. “It is a very difficult situation in which we find ourselves,” said the politician of the SPD.

The new rule of law clause was already approved in principle in July, when heads of state and government tied the € 1.8 trillion budget package at a five-day summit. But the wording was very vague at the time. Hungary and Poland complain that the agreements at the time were not properly implemented. The German Presidency of the Council of the EU has negotiated the details with the European Parliament.

The European Parliament does not want to stray from it, as President David Sassoli has said with the leaders of the parliamentary groups. CSU politician Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party parliamentary group, said he did not understand why Poland and Hungary complained about the clause. Ultimately, each country has the option to sue the European Court of Justice against the reduction in funds.

Green politician Franziska Brantner called the veto of Hungary and Poland “a slap in the face for all Europeans”. Merkel should not give in. SPD politician Achim Post said that if there was no common solution, ways would also have to be explored to bypass the veto and start corona development funds anyway.

The European Commission has repeatedly criticized Poland and Hungary for violating the rule of law, including restructuring the justice system. Both states could therefore be affected by the rule of law mechanism.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the issue had “become a propaganda stick in the EU”. He spoke of a turning point in the history of the EU. “Decisions based on arbitrary arrangements can easily lead to their disintegration.” Poland demands equal treatment of all EU members.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa expressed his sympathy for the attitude of Hungary and Poland in recent days. According to information from European circles, he also spoke at the video summit. However, Slovenia did not veto the vote on member states’ budgets on Monday.