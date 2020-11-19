U.S. and Mexico Insulated Panels Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “U.S. and Mexico Insulated Panels Market by Foam Type (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene, and Others), Skin Material (Steel-steel, Steel-cardboard, Cardboard-cardboard, and Others), and End-user Industry (Construction, Warehouses, Cold Storage, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the US and Mexico insulated panels industry was estimated at $634 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019–2026.

Rapid urbanization & globalization, and increase in demand for refrigerated vehicles & cold storage containers fuel the growth of the US and Mexico insulated panels market. On the other hand, its easy vulnerability to pest attacks restrains the growth to some extent. However, the eco-friendly nature of insulating panels is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5495

The steel-steel segment to maintain its dominance by 2026-

Based on skin material, the steel-steel segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total US and Mexico insulated panels market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2026. Growth of frozen food market in the U.S. and Mexico and rapid urbanization are the major two factors that boost the usage of these insulating panels. On the other hand, the steel-cardboard segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its added benefits such as lost cost of insulated panels, structural strength, and lightweight nature which have increased the demand for steel—cardboard material in the region.

The construction segment held the largest share in 2018-

Based on end-use industry, the construction segment contributed to one-third of the total US and Mexico insulated panels market revenue in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail throughout 2019–2026. High investments made by the government in infrastructure, energy, and commercial construction projects have led to the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cold storage segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. This is due to the rise in demand for cold storage in supermarkets, convenience stores, butcheries, and restaurants.

The U.S region to retain its dominant position in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the U.S region generated the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total US and Mexico insulated panels market. This is attributed to the presence of the key players such as Kingspan, American Insulated Panels, and All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) in the region. Simultaneously, Mexico would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the estimated period. Rapid growth of construction activities in the region has led to a high demand for insulated panels in restaurants and cold storages.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5495

Key market players-

All Weather Insulated Panels

Alply Inc.

Laminators Inc.

Centria

Advanced Insulation Concepts Inc.

Industrias Unypanel SA DE CV

Ecostruct Panel Systems

Green Span Profiles

Butler Manufacturing

Metecno SPA

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions”. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/2