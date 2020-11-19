Donation case: 500,000 euros fine for the AfD

Berlin (dpa) – The AfD is again set to pay more than half a million euros in fines for donations received illegally. Corresponding notifications were sent to the party on Thursday, the Bundestag administration announced on request.

This is mainly the case of the leader of today’s parliamentary group, Alice Weidel. From July to September 2017, according to the Bundestag, the business account of their former district association AfD Bodensee received donations via several individual transfers totaling around 132,000 euros from Swiss accounts.

The Bundestag announced that there had been a violation of the ban under the law on political parties on accepting donations in an amount exceeding 500 euros in individual cases where the donors cannot be identified. As is customary in such cases, the AfD must pay a fine of three times the rate of this illegally obtained donation – around 396,000 euros.

The AfD submitted a list of donors. In June 2019, she announced, according to the Bundestag administration, “that eight suspected donors have now declared to the Constance prosecutor’s office that they had not made a donation”. The AfD therefore further explained to the administration of the Bundestag that it “therefore has no reliable knowledge of the identity of the real donor”.

In the Bundestag’s letter to the AfD, it is stated that the actual donor was named in account documents which had been guaranteed by Swiss justice as part of a request for legal assistance. The donor, a businessman, did not comment on the matter at the request of prosecutor Constance, who was investigating the case.

According to the administration of the Bundestag, the second case is an event titled “European Visions – Visions for Europe” in Düsseldorf in February 2016. The cost of the event was therefore over 36,000 euros. The Bundestag administration also regards this as an illegally obtained donation. In this case, too, this was a violation of the ban on accepting donations whose donors could not be identified. Here again, the triple rate was applied, resulting in a fine of 108,000 euros.

“The arguments of the Bundestag administration in today’s decision on the ‘K Bodenseekreis’ procedure cannot be understood by the federal association AfD,” said a party spokesperson. The federal executive will therefore discuss during its next conference call next Monday whether a legal action against this decision will be filed in the Berlin Administrative Court within the month. Party Chairman Tino Chrupalla has said that at a time when the ruling parties impose the biggest restrictions on fundamental rights by the Bundestag, the most powerful opposition party is being discredited. He pointed out that the funds transferred at the time had been refunded and not used

In the dispute with the Bundestag administration over ineligible party donations for its president Jörg Meuthen, the AfD gave in last June and paid a fine of nearly 270,000 euros. After a defeat at first instance, the federal executive decided to abandon the appeal procedure announced previously. “This step is not easy for us, because we accept a fine from the administration of the Bundestag, which we are all deeply convinced is illegal,” Meuthen said at the time.

For Meuthen, who was also criticized within the party because of the events, the resolution of the legal dispute meant relief. In the similar case of AfD MEP Guido Reil, who is around 130,000 euros, according to information from members of the board of directors, it has now been decided to accept the fine.