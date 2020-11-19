EU budget dispute: Merkel sees no quick fix

Berlin / Brussels (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees no quick fix in the EU’s new budget conflict. “An agreement is not expected today,” a government spokesperson said Thursday before a video conference of EU heads of state and government.

Hungary reiterated its veto against the € 1.8 trillion budget package. The reason is a new clause reducing funds in the event of certain violations of the rule of law. Poland also says no.

The real topic of the 6pm video conference is the corona crisis. But Merkel and her EU colleagues want to give advice on possible ways out of the budget crisis. The veto also blocks the corona aid of up to € 750 billion agreed in July, on which many EU states urgently depend.

Germany and other states have asked Hungary and Poland to give in – so far to no avail. Hungarian Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday that the chance that the blockade could be resolved at the video summit was “zero on a ten-point scale”.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said Germany was seeking a solution in its role as EU presidency. But this is not done publicly. He did not want to say whether the possible solution might lie in the ongoing Article 7 procedure for the withdrawal of voting rights from Poland and Hungary. Maas stressed that many EU states are not ready to make major compromises on the rule of law. “It is a very difficult situation in which we find ourselves,” said the politician of the SPD.

The Article 7 procedures for examining the allegations against Hungary and Poland were initiated some time ago because, according to analyzes by the European Commission, for example, the two countries are expanding their influence over the system. unacceptable judicial process. The procedure, also known as the ‘atomic bomb’ in Brussels due to its far-reaching consequences, has so far not progressed as a number of member states were unwilling to initiate an acid test for the ‘EU.

The new rule of law clause was already approved in principle in July, when heads of state and government tied the € 1.8 trillion budget package at a five-day summit. But the wording was very vague at the time. Hungary and Poland complain that the agreements at the time were not properly implemented. The German Presidency of the Council of the EU has negotiated the details with the European Parliament.

The European Parliament does not want to stray from it, as President David Sassoli has said with the leaders of the parliamentary groups. CSU politician Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party parliamentary group, said he did not understand why Poland and Hungary complained about the clause. Ultimately, each country has the option to sue the European Court of Justice against the reduction in funds.

Green politician Franziska Brantner called the veto of Hungary and Poland “a slap in the face for all Europeans”. Merkel should not give in. “There can be no lazy compromise on this issue, it affects the existence of the EU,” Brantner explained in Berlin.

SPD politician Achim Post said that if there was no common solution, ways would also have to be explored to bypass the veto and start corona development funds anyway. Brantner and Post recalled that Merkel and her CDU were from the same party family as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The European Commission has repeatedly criticized Poland and Hungary for violating the rule of law, including restructuring the justice system. Both states could therefore be affected by the rule of law mechanism.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the issue had “become a propaganda stick in the EU”. He spoke of a turning point in the history of the EU. “Decisions based on arbitrary arrangements can easily lead to their disintegration.” Poland demands equal treatment of all EU members.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa expressed his sympathy for the attitude of Hungary and Poland in recent days. However, Slovenia did not veto the vote on member states’ budgets on Monday.