Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market An Incredibly Research Insight That Works For All

A dental implant is a medical device used as a frame for surgical procedures to connect a dental prosthetic, such as crown, bridge, denture, and facial prosthesis to the jaw or skull bone. These implants are artificial tooth roots implanted into the gums/jaws, which are not visible post the surgical procedure.

The global dental implants and prosthetics market was valued at $7,031 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $12,743 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The dental implants segment dominated the global market, accounting for more than half share of the total market in 2016.

Rise in incidence of dental caries and periodontal conditions is expected to drive the dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in incidence of complete and partial edentulism, growth in elderly population, which is highly prone to tooth loss, surge in awareness, demand for tooth restorative technologies, and focus on quality dental care are expected to boost the market growth. However, limited dental insurance and reimbursement rates hamper the growth of global dental implants and prosthetics market.

The root-form dental implant segment accounted for the major share in the dental implants and prosthetics market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023, owing to high prevalence of dental caries and periodontal procedures.

In 2016, Europe accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market, owing to the high prevalence of dental caries. North America holds the second position in the global dental implants and prosthetics market.

The Major companies profiled Are:

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Avinent Implant System, S.L.

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

Bicon, LLC.

Key Findings of the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market:

The plate-form dental implants segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for a dominant position in the regional landscape in 2016, occupying a share of more than two-fifths of the total market.

In 2016, the dental implants segment accounted for a share of more than half of the total dental implants and prosthetics market.

The metals segment accounted for a share of more than half of the global dental implants and prosthetics market, by material in 2016.

