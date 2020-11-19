Unrest in the Bundestag could have legal consequences

In view of the Corona figures, the Robert Koch Institute warns: “We are far from the mountains”. Meanwhile, after the turbulence surrounding the Bundestag’s debate on the infection protection law, the process to get there – criminal consequences are possible.

Berlin (dpa) – Protests and disturbances in the Bundestag during the debate on the infection protection law could have legal consequences for those involved. The Bundestag wants to exhaust legal means and is also examining the criminal consequences against AfD deputies who have invited troublemakers into the building.

The so-called Council of Former Parliamentary Groups represented in the Bundestag agreed on this point on Thursday, as the German press agency learned.

During the debate the day before, delegates were harassed, filmed and insulted by visitors in the corridors of the Reichstag building, including the Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU). In the Altmaiers case, the troublemakers filmed the action and posted the video on the Internet. A Bundestag police report shows that the four visitors were invited by the three AfD deputies Udo Hemmelgarn, Petr Bystron and Hansjörg Müller. The Union and the SPD want to work on the incidents this Friday in plenary.

Thousands of people protested against the new infection protection law on Wednesday. It aims to put measures against the spread of the coronavirus on a more solid legal footing and, among other things, stipulates a deadline for the restrictions.

Chancellor Angela Merkel called for more cohesion and solidarity between the generations in the Corona crisis. It is important that everyone in society takes themselves into consideration and now avoids unnecessary contact, the CDU politician said during an online dialogue on the state of care. The winter months are now a difficult time in the fight against the pandemic, said Merkel. The news regarding vaccine development is positive.