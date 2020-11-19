North America Biosimilars Market 2020 Competitions by Players, Present Situation Analysis, Development, Challenges | Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon

Biosimilars Market Research has offered exhaustive analysis of Manufacturers, Suppliers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027. also provides essential study on the current status of the market, cover market size with respect to valuation as sales volume and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Recent approval of Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) as first biosimilar by U.S. FDA has opened new opportunities for biosimilar manufactures. Patents for number of blockbuster bio-pharmaceuticals have either expired or are on the verge of expiration, which is majorly driving the growth of biosimilars industry. Changes in regulatory guidelines and convenient biosimilar drug approval processes have a major impact on the commercial growth of global biosimilars market. However, the high investment associated with research and development, longer development processes and requirements of economies of scale for profitability largely limit the growth of biosimilars market. The integration of developmental plan with regulatory guidelines and the adoption of optimal commercial strategies would play crucial role in commercial growth of biosimilars market.

Key findings of the study:

The biosimilar applications in blood disorders and oncology collectively evaluated at 61% in 2014

Interferon is fastest growing biosimilar, expected to grow at a CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period

U.S. would find space in biosimilar market with single-digit revenue share of overall biosimilar market by 2020

European region is the leading beneficiary of biosimilars market and is attracting investors, interested in biosimilars industry. The prospects in the European region are largely supplemented by the presence of streamlined regulatory guidelines and a high level of adoption for biosimilars among physicians. The establishment of favourable regulations such as Article 10(4) of Directive 2001/83/EC by the European Medical Association (EMA) has clarified the clinical aspect of biosimilars. This standard set by EMA has attracted investors to invest into the development of biosimilars. The Asia-Pacific region projects the fastest growth rate, supplemented by the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for economic bio-pharmaceuticals. The commercial scenario of biosimilars in North America is bleak due to the absence of regulations for approval and commercialization. However, after the launch of the first biosimilar in United States, the investors are now focusing on this region to boost their prospects.

Market Segmentation:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Biosimilars end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)