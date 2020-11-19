Plastic Pigment Market Report 2020 By Key Players, Countries, Market Size, Types, Applications, Forecast To 2025 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Plastic Pigment Market to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2025, makret valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Plastic Pigment market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Plastics are being increasingly adopted in various industries including automotive, packaging and others that is responsible for market growth.

The leading market players mainly include-

BASF SE

Clariant

Dic Corporation

Lanxess

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Chemours

Cabot Corporation

Heubach

Tronox

Ferro Corporation

Pigments are widely utilized in various paints and coatings application. Owing to their various chemical properties, pigments are able to withstand extreme conditions without compromising with the coating performance. Rising demand for plastics in automotive industry is accelerating the plastic pigments market as they are favorable and cost-effective for the vehicles manufactured. In addition, growing significance of aesthetics in packaging is one of the major drivers imparting growth to the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials used for manufacturing the plastic pigments is expected to hinder the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, The Plastic Pigment market is segmented into Type and End-User Industry. The type segment is classified into inorganic and organic pigments. End-user industry segment is further segmented into packaging, automotive, building and construction, consumers and others. The Type is anticipated to dominate the Plastic Pigment market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Plastic Pigment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. The Europe region is anticipated to fastest growing in the Plastic Pigment market. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

By End-user Industry:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

