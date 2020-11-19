Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends and Forecast to 2025- Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

The global CRPC therapeutics market would generate a revenue of $9.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2015 to 2020. Hormonal therapy segment spearheads among all the therapy types, governing around 4/5th of the global market value in 2014 and would sustain its market position throughout 2020.

Key findings of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Therapeutics Market:

1. North America CRPC market spearheads the regional CRPC markets and would continue to lead throughout the forecast period

2. Radiotherapy segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% throughout the forecast period, fastest among all CRPC therapy segments

3. Immunotherapy segment is expected to grow more than threefold over the forecast period

4. Asia Pacific CRPC market is expected to garner 1/5th of the overall market revenue by 2020

5. European market is expected to expand more than two-fold as compared to North American market (within hormonal therapy segment) over the forecast period

6. Countries like India and China holds immense future market potential as there is a higher count of undiagnosed CRPC patients.

The principal and key strategy adopted by the leading players in the market is product launch. In order to implement the strategy, acquisitions and partnerships/collaborations have been the key strategies adopted by the leading industry players. The key companies profiled in the report are Astellas Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Dendreon Corporation, Bayer AG, and others.

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutic Market – Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, about 8.2 million deaths occurred in 2012 due to cancer. The most common kinds of cancer which tend to result in death are lung cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer and oesophageal cancer. Apart from the mature chemotherapy market, biotherapy has emerged as a new approach for cancer treatment. Biotherapy boosts the body’s immune system to slow or stop the growth of cancer cells. Growing demand for personalized medicine and the introduction of novel approaches are expected to drive the market growth. Astra Zeneca PLC, Biogen IDEC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough and Roche are some players in this market.

