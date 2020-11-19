Male Infertility Market By Key Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application And Growth Forecast To 2024

Infertility in male is characterized by various infertility related problems such as low sperm count, presence of low motile sperm or azoospermia. The various causes of male infertility include stress, consumption of alcohol or drugs, smoking, obesity, environmental toxins, etc. These factors also act as driving factors of the male infertility market. When an individual is diagnosed with infertility, the person undergoes immense stress, embarrassment and guilt, which would further intensify the infertility problem. This is a major limitation of this market. The opportunity for the growth of this market is the increase in awareness levels among men and rising trend in medical tourism.

The male infertility market is segmented based on techniques, namely DNA fragmentation, oxidative stress analysis, sperm agglutination test, sperm penetration test, microscopic examination, computer assisted semen analysis and others. The DNA fragmentation would be the highest revenue generating market by 2020 and is also expected to have the highest CAGR during the analysis period, when compared to the other segments in the techniques market. This is due to the accuracy level the test provides in identifying the level of infertility by measuring the level of DNA damage.

Geographically, male infertility is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The geography market would be dominated by the North American region by 2020. This is due to the increased adoption of newer techniques such as DNA fragmentation in the routine analysis test for male infertility. The Asia Pacific and the RoW region are expected to have the highest CAGR during the analysis period. This is due to the increase in male infertility awareness and rising awareness about the treatments that are available.

The key companies profiled in the report are ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, ZydusCadila Healthcare Limited, Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pantarhei Bioscience B, Cordex Pharma, Inc., Merck Serono, Halotech DNA SL, SCSA diagnostics, Andrology Solutions.