United States Paper Pigments Market Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2025
Paper Pigments Market to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2025 valued approximately USD 12.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The Paper Pigments market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Industry 4.0 has lead the technological advancements and significant increase in adoption of sustainable packaging solutions has imparted growth to the market.
The leading market players mainly include-
Imerys
Omya
Minerals Technologies
BASF
Ashapura Group
J.M. Huber Corporation
Kemira
Chemours
Thiele Kaolin Company
Kamin/Cadam
Rising demand of paper in packaging industry is one of the key driver for the paper pigment market. Growth registered by packaging industry with supportive government regulations related to recyclable packaging materials is promoting the usage of paper over plastic. This has accelerated the consumption rate of paper in packaging purpose that is turn is driving the paper pigments market during the forecast period. However, digitalization is affecting the market growth and is expected to hinder the market growth in upcoming years.
On the basis of segmentation, The Paper Pigments market is segmented into Type and Application. Type segment is classified into Kaolin, Calcium Carbonate and Others. The Application segment is classified into coated paper and uncoated paper. Type segment is anticipated to dominate the Paper Pigments market considering the forthcoming years.
The regional analysis of Global Paper Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Calcium Carbonate
GCC
PCC
Kaolin
Hydrous Kaolin
Calcined Kaolin
Others
Titanium Dioxide
Talc
Gypsum
By Application:
Coated Paper
Satin-Coated paper
Gloss-Coated paper
Dull-Coated paper
Matte-Coated paper
Cast-Coated paper
Uncoated Paper
Woven or Smooth Uncoated paper
Laid Uncoated paper
Linen Uncoated paper
Regional & Country Analysis
North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
