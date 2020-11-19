Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like QinFlow Ltd., MEQU

Pre-hospital blood warmer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are QinFlow Ltd., MEQU, among others.

Qinflow offers Warrior Modular System for the complete emergency care.

Warrior Lite – a high performance featured with compact and light blood and intravenous fluid warmer.

Warrior & Warrior EXTREME – it is a portable blood and intravenous fluid warmer for mid- and long-term critical care transports.

Warrior Hybrid – it is featured with better warming performance along with display for indications and alerts

MEQU, offers M Warmer System, intravenous fluid warmer for emergency transfusions. It is a portable fluid warmer that warms up blood within seconds