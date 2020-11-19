Slalom without Swede – The whole team in Corona quarantine

Levi (dpa) – The second Alpine Skiing World Cup weekend in Levi will go without the Swedish team due to a corona case.

The entire Scandinavian squad has been quarantined by Finnish authorities, a spokesperson for the Swedish Association of the German news agency said. A coach of the team had previously tested positive for the corona virus upon arriving in Finland. The health service of the ski resort in Lapland then decided to isolate all members of the team.

Prior to the two women’s slaloms on Saturday and Sunday (10:15 am / 1:15 pm / ARD and Eurosport), most of the teams had traveled from Zurich to Finland on a special flight. The German selection with seven starters was also on board. The teams from Sweden and Norway, on the other hand, traveled individually.

Due to the pandemic, strict hygiene and testing rules are in place before the races this winter. Before Levi, pretty much all athletes, coaches and supervisors had to be tested. In addition, strict rules of masks and distances for athletes apply where spectators may be present beside the track and at the finish.