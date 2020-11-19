Functional Food Ingredients Market Detailed Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Regional, and Top Key Players:- BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A and Others

The Functional Food Ingredients Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by source, type, application, purpose, and geography. The global functional food ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading functional food ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key functional food ingredients companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Amway GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., Tate & Lyle PLC

The functional food ingredients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in consumption of fortified food on account of increasing health awareness among consumers and demands of nutritious convenience food. Furthermore, growing incidences of chronic diseases propel the demands for functional food, thus, boosting the growth of the functional food ingredients market. However, higher cost of the functional food owing to sourcing the ingredients restrict the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Nonetheless, the market opportunity lies in the growing health-conscious population in developing nations during the forecast period.

Functional food ingredients in functional food are targeted to offer specific functions that are more than just basic nutrition. These ingredients play a vital role in protection against acute and chronic diseases. Functional food contains natural or synthetic ingredients that promote optimal health and provide energy-boosting benefits. Probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, minerals, are some examples of functional food ingredients. Prebiotics is one such ingredient that promotes the growth of bacteria in the large intestine beneficial to intestinal health while inhibiting the growth of bacteria which are potentially harmful to intestinal health.

The report analyzes factors affecting functional food ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the functional food ingredients market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Functional Food Ingredients Market Landscape Functional Food Ingredients Market – Key Market Dynamics Functional Food Ingredients Market – Global Market Analysis Functional Food Ingredients Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Functional Food Ingredients Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Functional Food Ingredients Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Functional Food Ingredients Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Functional Food Ingredients Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

