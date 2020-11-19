Agricultural Robots Market Impressive Gains including Top Key Players like Deere & Company (US), Trimble Inc(US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), BouMatic (Europe), Lely (Europe),

Agricultural Robots report comprises of basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2027. Market research analysis data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Also, Agricultural Robots report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even take critical business decisions.

Global Agricultural Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing adoption of new technologies in farming.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis

Deere & Company (US), Trimble Inc(US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), BouMatic (Europe), Lely (Europe), Ag Leader Technology (Europe), Topcon Corporation (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (US), AutoCopter Corp (Europe), Blue River Technology (US), Auroras s.r.l. (Italy), Grownetics, Autonomous Solutions Inc. (US), Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US), Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada), Deepfield Robotics (Europe), DeLaval Inc.(Europe), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Harvest Automation (UK), and among others.

“Product definition” Agricultural robots are a system that consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper designed to replace human labour. The market is majorly driven by increased global food demand and rising government initiatives with automation. However, the high capital investments may restrain the growth of the market.

Global Agricultural Robots Market: Segment Analysis

By Offering

Hardware Automation & Control Systems Display Guidance & Steering GPS/GNSS Systems Cameras Multispectral Cameras Infrared Cameras Thermal Camera LiDAR Camera High-Resolution Camera Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers Flow & Application Control Devices Sensing & Monitoring Devices Yield Monitors Soil Sensors Nutrient Sensors Moisture Sensors Temperature Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors

Software Local/Web-Based Cloud-Based

Services System Integration & Consulting Managed Services Farm Operation Services Data Services Analytics Services Connectivity Services Assisted Professional Services Supply Chain Management Services Climate Information Services Maintenance & Support Services



By Type

UAV/Drones Fixed Wing Rotary Blade Hybrid

Milking Robot

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

By Application

Harvest Management

Field Farming Crop Monitoring Plant Counting Systems Crop Scouting

Dairy Farm Management

Soil Management Moisture Monitoring Nutrient Monitoring

Irrigation Management

Pruning

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Inventory Management

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Global agricultural robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agricultural robots market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Rising government initiatives with automation, this act as a driver to the market

Rising popularity of indoor farming, this act as a driver to the market

With increasing population and food supply will act as major drivers for the market

Market Restraints:

High capital investments, this act as market restraints

Lack of awareness and technical knowledge, this act as market restraints

Key questions answered in the Global Agricultural Robots Market report include:

What will be Agricultural Robots market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Agricultural Robots market?

Who are the key players in the world Agricultural Robots industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Agricultural Robots market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Agricultural Robots industry?

