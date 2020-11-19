 Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Size is Set for Rapid Growth 2020 | IBM Corporation, FUJITSU, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco,

Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market report analyses and presents the historic data along with the current performance of the market. The emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are also identified and analysed in this report. The report really serves to be a proven solution for businesses to gain a competitive advantage. Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market report contains information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The report puts on view significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.

Global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is projected to rise to USD 23.98 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the low cost on upgradation, growing cloud computing solutions and associated improvements in technology.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis IBM Corporation, FUJITSU, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco, DataDirect Networks, NEC Corporation, NetApp, Pure Storage, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IDG Communications, Inc., Dell Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Nutanix, DataCore Software, Scale Computing, StorMagic. and Nexenta Systems, Inc. amongst others.

“Product definition” A storage area network (SAN) or storage network is a computer network that gives access to integrated, block-level data storage. It is a speedy, efficient, data transfer network that is liable to connect storage devices such as disk arrays or tape libraries, which would allow users to access an integrated, block level storage. It removes the need to maintain separate storage. It aids in very quick and speedy data transfers. It allows for centralized backup of stored data, and enables to view the stored data on local disks.

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

By Component

Software Application Platform

Hardware

Services Consulting System Integration Support Maintenance



By Type

Hyperscale Server SAN

Enterprise Server SAN

By Technology

Fiber Channel (FC)

Fiber Channel Over Ethernet (FCoE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Businesses

Large Business

By End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utility

Government Offices

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Transportation & Logistics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of storage area network (SAN) solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Minimal intervention with network traffic, and a centralized backup which prevents loss of data, thereby ensuring data safety drives the growth of this market

Global improvement of technology and business operations

Fibre optics being less costly than ethernet technology, thus making SAN cost effective

SAN is a highly flexible, adaptable and scalable technology, which further drives the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge about this new era of storage technology

Deployment issues arising due to complicated integration

Key questions answered in the Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market report include:

What will be Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market?

Who are the key players in the world Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions industry?

