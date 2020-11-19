Serverless Architecture Market 2020 Global Key Players, Size, Product, Application, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

This Serverless Architecture market report also offers CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which ABC industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Serverless Architecture market research report is sure to help in growing sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools.

Global serverless architecture market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud based applications and emergence of Internet of things (IoT) applications is the factor for the growth of this market.

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom., Rackspace US, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc, Platform9, Syncano, NTT DATA, Inc., Joyent, Inc., Realm, Galactic Fog IP Inc., Snyk Ltd., Dynatrace LLC., Fiorano Software and Affiliates, Twistlock Ltd., TWILIO INC., SixSq Sàrl and others.

“Product definition” Serverless architecture usually depend upon third- party services and is usually used to build and run applications and services without any need to manage infrastructure. There is no need to maintain any application, storage systems or databases. This is very useful as now the organization can focus on the product rather than worrying about the management and operation of servers. They are widely used in industries such as telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government and others. Rising adoption of cloud based application worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Serverless Architecture Market: Segment Analysis

By Service Type

Automation and Integration Services

Monitoring Services

API Management Services

Security

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Application

Real-time file/stream processing

Web Application Development

IoT Backend

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Global serverless architecture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of serverless architecture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus from devOps to serverless computing is driving the market growth

Rising demand to eliminate management of server will also propel the market growth

Increasing app development is also driving the growth of the market

Rising demand and adoption of cloud- based applications will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing problems associated with the security will also restrain the market growth

Architectural and operation issues can also hamper the growth of the market

Key questions answered in the Global Serverless Architecture Market report include:

What will be Serverless Architecture market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Serverless Architecture market?

Who are the key players in the world Serverless Architecture industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Serverless Architecture market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Serverless Architecture industry?

