Serverless Architecture Market 2020 Global Key Players, Size, Product, Application, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2027
This Serverless Architecture market report also offers CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which ABC industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Serverless Architecture market research report is sure to help in growing sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools.
“Serverless Architecture market” reports. Such report not only guides to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations but also to management consultants, investment bankers, distributors, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. With the market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The report puts on view significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.
Global serverless architecture market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud based applications and emergence of Internet of things (IoT) applications is the factor for the growth of this market.
Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom., Rackspace US, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc, Platform9, Syncano, NTT DATA, Inc., Joyent, Inc., Realm, Galactic Fog IP Inc., Snyk Ltd., Dynatrace LLC., Fiorano Software and Affiliates, Twistlock Ltd., TWILIO INC., SixSq Sàrl and others.
“Product definition” Serverless architecture usually depend upon third- party services and is usually used to build and run applications and services without any need to manage infrastructure. There is no need to maintain any application, storage systems or databases. This is very useful as now the organization can focus on the product rather than worrying about the management and operation of servers. They are widely used in industries such as telecommunications, retail, healthcare, government and others. Rising adoption of cloud based application worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Global Serverless Architecture Market: Segment Analysis
By Service Type
- Automation and Integration Services
- Monitoring Services
- API Management Services
- Security
- Support and Maintenance
- Training and Consulting
- Others
By Deployment Model
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Public Sector
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Application
- Real-time file/stream processing
- Web Application Development
- IoT Backend
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
Global serverless architecture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of serverless architecture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
What are the major market growth drivers?
Market Drivers:
- Increasing focus from devOps to serverless computing is driving the market growth
- Rising demand to eliminate management of server will also propel the market growth
- Increasing app development is also driving the growth of the market
- Rising demand and adoption of cloud- based applications will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market.
Market Restraints:
- Increasing problems associated with the security will also restrain the market growth
- Architectural and operation issues can also hamper the growth of the market
Key questions answered in the Global Serverless Architecture Market report include:
- What will be Serverless Architecture market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?
- What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Serverless Architecture market?
- Who are the key players in the world Serverless Architecture industry?
- What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Serverless Architecture market?
- What are the opportunities & challenges in the Serverless Architecture industry?
