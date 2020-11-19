Network-as-a-Service Market Analysis and Forecasts by Service Key Players Telstra Corporation Limited, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation,  NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Network-as-a-Service market research report has been formed with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the ABC industry. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This Network-as-a-Service market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and collecting data and information. The report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI).

Global Network-as-a-Service Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.4 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing uses of cloud based service, rising installation of new data center and business oriented software.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis SYNNEX Corporation, GTT Communications, Inc., Oracle, Juniper Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc, Telstra Corporation Limited, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Meta Networks Ltd, Masergy., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco, Verizon Wireless., CenturyLink, ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC., Broadcom, Ciena Corporation and Cloudgenix among others.

“Product definition” Network as a service (NaaS) is a business strategy for almost subscription-based enterprise-wide network services. It will be hard to configure and operate routers and protocols, WAN optimizers and various components, such as firewalls or software-defined WAN endpoints. These duties are addressed with NaaS by a third-party supplier so developed that it is provided to business clients.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Segment Analysis

By Type

LAN as a Service WiFi as a Service

WAN as a Service

By Component

Infrastructure Services

Technology Services

By Application

Virtual Private Network

Wide Area Network

Cloud Based Services

Bandwidth On Demand

Integrated Network Security

By Industry Vertical

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail and ecommerce

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Government and public Sector

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Global Network-as-a-Service Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Network-as-a-Service Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers

Maximum uses of cloud based services in medium and large organization is contributing to the growth of the market

Installation of new data center is driving the growth of the market

Increment of SDN with early Network infrastructure is boosting the growth of the market,

Maximum uses of business oriented software use is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of standardization as a service industry technology in the is hampering the growth of the market

Poor equipment design and heavy assembly expenses are key factors restraining the network as a service market

Data privacy and security concerns is hindering the growth of the market

