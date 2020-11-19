Log Management Market To Gain Tremendous Growth |  IBM, Intel Corporation, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Splunk Inc, LogRhythm, Inc., Alert Logic, Inc.

Log Management report puts across the idea of high level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market report accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. The Log Management report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.

Global Log Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 794.31 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2016.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing commercialisation of IT is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis IBM, Intel Corporation, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Splunk Inc, LogRhythm, Inc., Alert Logic, Inc., Loggly, Inc., AT&T Cybersecurity, Veriato Inc, BlackStratus, Rapid7, Trend Micro Incorporated, Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell, LogRhythm, Inc, Veria Technologies, Inc, Crunchbase Inc., Sumo Logic., Scalyr, Inc.

“Product definition” Log management is usually used in the business process to handle a data from a source. They usually deals with computer- generated log messages like audit records, audit trails, event-logs, etc. They usually collect and organise the data so that they can create more appropriate results. They act as a security controls for all systems and network logs. It is very useful as it is also used to detect the security vulnerabilities, cyber threats, and malicious activities.

Global Log Management Market: Segment Analysis

By Component Solution Services Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Deployment Cloud On-Premises

By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Energy and Utilities Government and Public Utilities Healthcare IT and Telecom Retail Other Verticals

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Global log management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of log management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of network devices is driving the market.

Increasing Advance Persistence Threat (APT) is another important factor driving the market.

Market Restraints:’

Lack of standard log format is restraining the market.

Open source log management’s easy availability is restraining the growth of this market.

Key questions answered in the Global Log Management Market report include:

What will be Log Management market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Log Management market?

Who are the key players in the world Log Management industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Log Management market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Log Management industry?

