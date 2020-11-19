Business Intelligence Market Size is Set for Rapid Growth 2020 | Continuum Managed Services;  Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless

This market analysis report includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. To get detailed market report, you can request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry at any time; we are there for you 24*7. This market report proves to be an outstanding resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The major areas covered in the report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. An excellent practice models and method of research applied while generating this Business Intelligence report unearths the best opportunities to thrive in the market.

Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.

“Product definition” Business intelligence can be defined as the category of technological solutions and services employed by an organization for the analysis of data created through business operations and analysis of information associated with the business structure. It involves the usage of intelligence technologies which handle significant amounts of data which is historic, current and predictive/projected viewpoint which is gathered after the analysis.

Global Business Intelligence Market: Segment Analysis

By Component Platform Software Services Professional Services System Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services

By Data Type Structured Data Unstructured Data Semi-Structured Data

By Technology Mobile Cloud Social Others

By Deployment Model On-Demand On-Premises

By Organization Size Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Application Predictive Asset Maintenance Fraud Detection & Security Management Supply Chain Optimization Network Management & Optimization Workforce Management Sales & Marketing Management Operations Management Others

By Industry Vertical BFSI Telecommunications & IT Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare & Life Sciences Manufacturing Government & Defense Energy & Utilities Transportation & Logistics Media & Entertainment Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Global business intelligence market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of business intelligence market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Growth in usage of cloud and cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing demand of analysis-based and data-evident business decisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funds for the installation and integration of this technology in business operations; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Variations in structure of industries and regions causing complications in regulations and compliances; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key questions answered in the Global Business Intelligence Market report include:

What will be Business Intelligence market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Business Intelligence market?

Who are the key players in the world Business Intelligence industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Business Intelligence market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Business Intelligence industry?

