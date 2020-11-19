Future of Power Bank Market Size to Grow $22.34 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.4% CAGR

Increase in demand for smartphones across the globe, abridged cost of power banks, and rise in need for the devices for laptops and wearable gadgets drive the growth of the global power bank market. On the other hand, increasing preference toward rental power banks among users restrains the growth to some extent. However, emerging trends toward wireless power banks and use of solar cells and hydrogen cells in the devices are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

According to the report, the global power bank industry was estimated at $17.41 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $22.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Your Sample Report – Download Now(260 Pages PDF): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1714

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic caused huge disruptions in the supply chain thereby impacting the global power bank market negatively. Also, the trend of staying at home has resulted in decreased demand for portable battery charging devices from individuals.

At the same time, China has always been the largest supplier of portable power banks. But, the wake of Covid-19 has naturally put a number of bars on the imports and exports from and to the country.

The online segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global power bank market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to rising penetration of the Internet in developing economies.

The mid segment to hold the lion’ share-

Based on price range, the mid segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global power bank market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the study period, due to easy availability of mid-range power banks.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1714

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019 –

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global power bank market. The same region is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to high usage of smartphones in the province.

Key players in the industry-

Sony Corporation

Anker

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mi

Intex

Zagg Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

GP Batteries

Huawei Technologies

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com