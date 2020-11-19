“12 Years Slave” Director Directs Five Films for HBO

The first, “Mangrove”, is already visible – it is part of a collection called “Small Ax”, an ambitious project by Steve McQueen.

“Mangrove” is the first story.

He has performed “Hunger”, “Shame”, “Widows” and the multiple award-winning “12 Years Slave”. Now Steve McQueen’s new project is a collection of five films that have already aired on HBO – one story will be released a week and the first may already be known on the streaming platform in Portugal.

All of these stories have in common that they took place between the ’60s and’ 80s – besides focusing on the Caribbean communities (which are like the Caribbean islands, like the Bahamas or the West Indies) in London, UK.

Despite the racism and discrimination they suffered over the decades, they were a persevering people whose willpower was essential to successfully survive in the capital of the former colonizing country. Steve McQueen is precisely a descendant of these communities, so these stories are very personal and relevant to him.

“Small Ax” is the title of this collection of five films – all of the stories are meant to be upbeat and tell stories of success and hope, albeit made at great expense and with several obstacles along the way.

The original idea, which McQueen began to think about 11 years ago, was to create a TV series. “But I realized that these stories had to be independent, like original films, but at the same time be part of a collective. The anthology, which is based on the West Indian experience in London, is a celebration of all that this community has managed to achieve against all odds, ”the director said in a statement released by HBO.

And he adds, “Although the five films are set between the late ’60s and mid’ 80s, they’re as much of a commentary on the present moment as they were then. They talk about the past, but they are very concerned about the present. A commentary on where we have been, where we are and where we want to go. “

“Mangrove” is the first film in the saga – and it’s the one you can already see on HBO Portugal. The narrative focuses on Frank Crichlow, the owner of Mangrove Restaurant in the Notting Hill area, a community site for residents, activists and intellectuals.

During a period of history marked by racist actions, the restaurant was the target of constant raids by the police. Which led Frank and the local community to take to the streets with a peaceful protest in 1970.

There are five films.

The protest led to nine men and women (including Frank and the leader of the British Black Panther movement, Altheia Jones) to be unfairly detained and charged with inciting riots. A media lawsuit followed, which was only resolved by a difficult victory for those fighting against discrimination.

The cast includes names such as Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Jack Lowden, Sam Spruell, Gershwyn Eustache, Nathaniel Martello-White, Richie Campbell, Jumayn Hunter and Gary Beadle, among others.

Steve McQueen’s second film that is part of “Small Ax” is “Lovers Rock”. It tells a love story between two young people during a blues party in 1980. It is a tribute to the reggae sub-genre “rock lover” and to “young blacks who found freedom and love in music they heard at parties in London, when they weren’t welcome in “white” clubs, as the synopsis of the project describes.

It follows “Red, White and Blue,” which tells the true story of Leroy Logan, a young forensic scientist who wants to do more than his lonely lab work. When he sees his father being beaten by two policemen, he remembers his childhood desire to be a policeman, motivated by the naive hope that he could change the usual racist attitudes.

“First, Leroy faces the consequences of his father’s disapproval, despite the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised policeman, even though he is an example in the Metropolitan Police.”

The film “Alex Wheatle” follows the true story of the writer of the same name, from the start of his adult life. After spending his childhood in an asylum with a predominantly white population, without finding any kind of love or sense of belonging, he finds a community in Brixton, where he decides to become a DJ. He was imprisoned during the Brixton Uprising in 1981, where he confronts the past and finds a way to heal.

The last production of this special project is “Education”. The plot follows the growth of Kingsley, a 12-year-old boy with a passion for astronauts and rockets. When called to the school principal’s office for disrupting the classroom, he is shocked when he realizes that he will be transferred to a school for adolescents with “special needs”.

“Busy with two jobs, parents were unaware that an unofficial policy of segregation was at play, which prevented many black children from getting the education they deserved – until a group of West Indian women solve the problem on their own, ”completes the synopsis.