Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market, Business Growth, Update Industry Demand, Top Key Players Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, PathSensors, rfxcel CORP., SafetyChain Software, Inc. and Others

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027.

The Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. The global food safety and hygiene compliance market by type is segmented into personal hygiene, facility hygiene, and food safety monitoring. The type segment is led by facility hygiene segment, later followed by personal hygiene and food safety monitoring. Employees/workers are subjected to wear protective clothes, ensure cleanliness of surrounding to comply with the standards set in the food industry.

Top Key Players:- AsureQuality Limited, Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, PathSensors, rfxcel CORP., SafetyChain Software, Inc.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

In a current scenario, the consumer demands for safe and least-processed food. Whereas, consumers are not completely aware of food safety and hygiene practices. Social media play a pivotal role in improving the sources of information and it provides the food industry a platform to educate consumers about the correct practices. Also, the information about any foodborne outbreaks or illness due to any particular product is rapidly spread due to the availability of social media. Continuous expansion in the role of social media in food safety is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in food safety and hygiene compliance market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Landscape Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Key Market Dynamics Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Global Market Analysis Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

