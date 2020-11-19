Trump’s lawyers want to tip election results

Washington (AP) – More than two weeks after the US presidential election, defeated incumbent President Donald Trump has stepped up his legal battle to maintain power. In a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, his lawyers want the state’s presidential election result overturned.

In Wisconsin, there will be a recount of the votes in two counties. Whether this will help Trump is doubtful: in Georgia, his deficit over victorious challenger Joe Biden fell from 14,000 to 12,000 votes after a review.

State results are essential to winning a presidential election. The head of state is not elected directly by the people, but by voters who vote according to the results in their state. According to U.S. media calculations, Democrat Biden has 306 voters behind him, he needs 270 for the presidential election. Trump has 232 voters. Pennsylvania is a particularly valuable state with 20 voters, Georgia 16 votes, and Wisconsin 10.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump side, under the direction of its longtime personal lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani, is calling for a trial, which has been revised for the second time, not to fully confirm the outcome of the state election. Instead, the local parliament – in which Republicans have a majority – should nominate the electorate. The goal: these elected voters should then not vote for the winner of the elections Biden, but for the defeated Trump. In this way, Trump would gain the support of 20 voters who, according to the election results, are not entitled to him.

Trump, who ran for Republicans, has said since election day Nov. 3 that his victory was stolen by fraud. He still has not provided any solid evidence of large-scale electoral fraud. In the meantime, he continued to spread rumors that the software used for the vote count attributed the votes cast to challenger Biden. He also denounces ballots allegedly falsified from postal votes. Its lawyers have already suffered more than twenty defeats in various states. But you keep trying.

Trump announced Thursday that his lawyers will hold a press conference later today, which would show a “very clear and achievable path to victory.” In contrast, more and more senior Republicans are conceding that Biden will be sworn in as the next president on January 20, 2021. The party top still holds Trump.

Even if the prosecution does not work, Trump has already managed to cast doubt on a majority of Republican voters on the legitimacy of Biden’s success and his presidency. 70% of them now believe Biden won by fraud, according to a poll, CNN news channel reported.

In the northern state of Wisconsin, there will be a recount in two major districts at the behest of the Trump party, as the election commission ruled after controversial deliberations Thursday night. Biden is vastly superior in both districts. In Dane County, he is ahead of Trump with more than 260,185 votes to 78,800 votes, in Milwaukee County with 317,270 votes to 134,357 votes. Trump’s campaign team had to transfer $ 3 million for it. The cost of a recount would only be borne by the state if the advance had been less than 0.25% – but it is 0.62%. The president continues to rain his supporters with appeals for donations.

The manual review of votes in Georgia is now complete. There, Biden led with around 14,000 votes before the recount began. During the inspection, it was found that several thousand votes were not included in the results, CNN Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, responsible for conducting the election, said. The cause was errors by employees of two Republican-led districts. With them, Biden’s lead is reduced to around 12,000 votes. Raffensperger also stressed: “We saw no sign of widespread fraud”. According to broadcaster Fox News, 5,600 counted votes were not included in the bill.

The state will also determine how much leeway Biden will have to implement his policies as president. At the beginning of January, there will be second-round elections for two Senate seats, which will decide the majority in the Senate. The Republicans currently have 50 seats in the chamber and the Democrats 48. If the Democrats manage to win both rounds, Vice President Kamala Harris could intervene from their side in a 50-50 stalemate – and ultimately give them a majority. The president needs the approval of the Senate, among other things, to fill government positions.

Given the importance of the two rounds of voting, more than $ 125 million (around 106 million euros) has been invested in the election campaign in the past two weeks, as reported by The New York Times. For Republicans, Vice President Mike Pence wants to tour the state.