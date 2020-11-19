Air Treatment Products Market 2020: Industry Size & Share, Current Demand, Regional Analysis and Leading Players: Atlas Copco, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Honeywell, Sharp Corp.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Air Treatment Products Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The air treatment market gains worldwide popularity due to the increasing air pollutants, such as particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), smog, and harmful gasses, which causing long-term respiratory diseases. Another driving factor towards the growth of the global air treatment products market is the increasing disposable income among middle class income group, along with rise in health awareness and better standard of living. Moreover, the technological advancements such as app-enabled air treatment products are gaining huge traction, due to its portable nature, and fueling the demand in the air treatment products market. However, high cost and low adoption of air purifiers, especially in developing countries, is a major restraint for the market growth.

The air treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and geography. The market segmentation for product type include air purifier, humidifier, and de-humidifier. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the air treatment products market are Atlas Copco AB,Samsung Group,LG Electronics Inc.,Panasonic Corporation,Sharp Corporation,Honeywell International Inc.,De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l,Winix Inc. ,General Electric Company,Emerson Electric Company

Air Treatment Products Market By Product Type:

• Air Purifier

• Humidifier

• De-Humidifier

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

○ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the air treatment market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

○ Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

○ The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

