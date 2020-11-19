Loch, National Luge Coach: “We need a media presence”

Düsseldorf (dpa) – With great precautionary measures, the German luge riders have completed their preparations for the season which starts on 22 November with the German championship.

“After the Corona affair in our team, we became more sensitive. It was of course a special preparation, much more elaborate, but on the whole the atmosphere is good ”, declared national coach Norbert Loch on the internet portal“ sportschau.de ”. The team was divided into two separate training groups. “It’s an extra effort, but we want to start in every World Cup,” Loch said.

After a mixed pre-season, they want to show again with the World Cup in Berchtesgaden that Germany is a luge nation. “But the most important thing is that we have to try everything to succeed in the nine planned World Cups. We need the media presence, without it we will not survive, ”said the national coach.