“Pra Cima de Puta”: a title “provocative because the subject is very serious”

The book is already in discussion and is not yet closed. NiT spoke with the editor-in-chief of Cristina Ferreira’s work.

Cristina Ferreira has a new book.

The title fell like a bomb on the national book market: “Pra Cima de Puta”. The author? Nothing more than Cristina Ferreira. As with so many things involving Cristina Ferreira’s universe, the buzz was already big even before the premiere. So far the book remains closed. It was in pre-order online but all the revelations do not begin to be revealed until this Friday, November 20.

It is certain that this is not the first Portuguese book with a bad word widely open in the title. But when it comes to Cristina, the possible controversy naturally takes on another dimension.

The presenter, proudly born in Malveira, has long been the closest one could see to a national phenomenon with the status of Oprah Winfrey. She started out by studying communication science, but it was as a presenter that she stood out.

He also became known with Manuel Luís Goucha and never stopped creating his own magazine in the middle, “Cristina”. In August 2018, the news of his stint at SIC was received with resounding reception on Portuguese television. His stint at SIC helped change the panorama of the historic war of audiences between the two private companies. Almost two years later, another crash in the opposite direction: Cristina was to return to TVI.

This is where we see her today, not only on screen, where she even has her own “Dia de Cristina”, but also as a shareholder and director of entertainment. The still recent change continues to generate discussions and news about the process involving the Paço de Arcos station and the presenter.

Cristina Ferreira spoke about the subject on the TVI antenna but also online, already used to comments in abundance on social networks. With over 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 1.4 million more on Instagram, Cristina is used to being the topic of conversation and the subject of comments, some of which are laudatory, others more insulting. . It was in this interval that this “Pra Cima de Puta” appeared, the presenter’s second, which is now preparing to join the escapades. The title earned him both comments to underline his “courage” and comments from those who were shocked by the swear word.

These days, on Instagram, Cristina Ferreira introduced her followers to “Rui”. “He’s my editor-in-chief at Contraponto. The only one who convinced me to write the first book, “Feel”. Since that day, we have not left. We are equal. In ideas and ideals, ”he wrote.

Rui is Rui Couceiro, former journalist, editor-in-chief of the Bertrand group, where Counterpoint is integrated. NiT came to speak with the publisher, who told us a bit about the option for this title. “It’s a provocative title and it is provocative because the subject is serious, very serious.”

Rui Couceiro does not reveal the central theme of the book. “Cristina Ferreira herself must be the first person to speak. What I can say, as a publisher, is that it is very relevant, that it will shock a lot of people and make a lot of people think ”.

The title was an idea of ​​the presenter herself, which was received without hesitation by the publisher. “Already knowing the subject she intended to address, my intuition immediately told me that it made perfect sense.”

Moreover, he said, the swear word in the title, which sparked a lot of discussion on social networks, did not worry him. “As I am also the publisher of Miguel Esteves Cardoso and have just re-edited books like ‘O Amor é Fodido’ or ‘Como Linda a Puta da Vida’, the title proposed to me by Cristina Ferreira does not not at all concerned, ”he says. .

Even if the mysterious cover around the book remains, “thousands of people have already bought it in presale, even without knowing what it is”. The success is such that even before the first edition reaches the hands of readers, the second edition is already in preparation. For Rui Couceiro, this “only shows what everyone knows: that Cristina Ferreira, by its rise in power and its authenticity, is a figure very dear to the Portuguese”. And readers can be sure Cristina is there, even away from the screen.

“As we noticed in 2016, with the publication of ‘Sentir’, Cristina Ferreira not only communicates well on television, she is a born communicator and also writes extremely well,” she argues. “Unlike other public figures, he doesn’t need ghost writers for anything, he creates beautiful metaphors and knows how to structure a text like few others. And the readers are realizing it ”.

“Now,” he adds, “it won’t be any different.”