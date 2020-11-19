Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Future Scope Including Top Players –Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific

Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market

By Contaminant Type

(E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Clostridium perfringens, Legionella, Others),

Type

(Products, Services),

Food Type

(Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others),

Consumer Type

(Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization),

Application

(Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology, Clinical Research, Forensics, Drug Delivery),

End-Users

(Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tender, Retail Sales),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Drivers:

Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.